‘New India’ will pay back terrorists with interest, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered an acerbic attack on the Congress-led opposition for its response to terrorism when it was in power. PM Modi compared the previous UPA government’s refusal to carry out surgical strikes after the 26/11 Mumbai terror to the two that were carried out by the armed forces after terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama.

“We will no longer be helpless in the face of terrorism… This is New India, Prime Minister Modi said, underlining that this had been made possible because his government had given the armed forces a free hand. PM Modi was speaking at an event in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari. (Follow live updates)

“The events of the past few days have demonstrated yet again the strength of our armed forces. It has also brought our nation closer,” said PM Modi adding, “A few parties, guided by Modi hatred have started hating India.”

He said, “These are the same people whose statements are helping Pakistan and harming India. They are the same people whose statements are being happily quoted in Parliament of Pakistan and in the radio of Pakistan. I want to ask them - do you support our armed forces or suspect them?”

He said the development over the past couple of days have demonstrated the prowess of the armed forces.

“There was a time when the news reports would read- Air Force wanted to do surgical strike after 26/11 but UPA blocked it. Today, we are in an era where the news reads- Armed forces have full freedom to do what they want,” he said in a reference to Indian Air Force strike at a Jaish-e-Mohammed-run terror camp at Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan days after Pulwama attack, in which 40 jawans were killed.

The prime minister said, “When 26/11 happened, India expected action against terrorists but nothing happened. Uri happened and you saw what our brave men did. Pulwama happened and you saw what our brave men did.”

At his Kanniyakumari rally, PM Modi also spoke about the central schemes saying that the government has worked for the welfare of all sections. He said around 1.10 crore farmers received money in their bank accounts under central government programme while more than 15 crore people benefited from the Mudra Loan scheme.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 15:42 IST