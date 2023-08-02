What's going on between Prince Harry and William: ‘The damage, wounds are…’

Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William are not trying to end their feud, a royal expert said after a report recently claimed that, "Harry admitted he'd phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles." Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

Royal expert Sarah Hewson told Sky News Australia, “The damage, the wounds, are so deep that it's going to take an awful lot, and an awful long time, to heal those wounds. At this stage, I just don't see any evidence that there's a desire, on either side, yet, to put an end to this.”

“The real shame about this is all the good work that Harry and Meghan said that they wanted to do [and] that incredible work that Harry has done with Invictus Games, for example, has utterly [been] overshadowed by all of this family drama and it being played out in the media,” the expert added.

This comes as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle face a career crisis after their Spotify deal fell through.

“The best thing that they could really do is focus on that work now, put aside that family spat, and really get on with the things that they said they wanted to do. Make a difference [and] just serve, as we hear them say, and maybe then, things will start to look up,” Sarah Hewson said.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry admitted that he would like to have a relationship with his brother, but was waiting for William to make the next move.

Moreover, another report claimed, “William hasn’t reached out to Harry and vice versa [over the past few months]. They haven’t been arguing, but there hasn’t been any contact made either. No telephone calls, no FaceTime and no Zoom calls.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON