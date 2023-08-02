Home / World News / What's going on between Prince Harry and William: ‘The damage, wounds are…’

What's going on between Prince Harry and William: ‘The damage, wounds are…’

ByMallika Soni
Aug 02, 2023 07:21 AM IST

This comes as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle face a career crisis after their Spotify deal fell through.

Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William are not trying to end their feud, a royal expert said after a report recently claimed that, "Harry admitted he'd phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles."

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)
Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

Royal expert Sarah Hewson told Sky News Australia, “The damage, the wounds, are so deep that it's going to take an awful lot, and an awful long time, to heal those wounds. At this stage, I just don't see any evidence that there's a desire, on either side, yet, to put an end to this.”

“The real shame about this is all the good work that Harry and Meghan said that they wanted to do [and] that incredible work that Harry has done with Invictus Games, for example, has utterly [been] overshadowed by all of this family drama and it being played out in the media,” the expert added.

Read more: Prince William and King Charles ‘massively irritated’ by Prince Harry as…

This comes as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle face a career crisis after their Spotify deal fell through.

“The best thing that they could really do is focus on that work now, put aside that family spat, and really get on with the things that they said they wanted to do. Make a difference [and] just serve, as we hear them say, and maybe then, things will start to look up,” Sarah Hewson said.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry admitted that he would like to have a relationship with his brother, but was waiting for William to make the next move.

Moreover, another report claimed, “William hasn’t reached out to Harry and vice versa [over the past few months]. They haven’t been arguing, but there hasn’t been any contact made either. No telephone calls, no FaceTime and no Zoom calls.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out