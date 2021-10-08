Home / World News / Russia issues threat to US, says will expel 3 diplomats
Russia issues threat to US, says will expel 3 diplomats

The Foreign Ministry said the three will have to leave Russia if the US doesn’t remove their protected status, Interfax reported. They are suspected of stealing personal items from a Russian citizen, the news service said.
US embassy in Moscow(AP)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Bloomberg |

Russia is asking the US embassy to lift the diplomatic immunity of three employees accused of theft, Interfax reported, citing the Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

Tensions between Moscow and Washington have escalated since President Joe Biden met Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Geneva in June. With relations at the lowest in decades, the two sides have also been locked in a struggle over the number of diplomats working in each other’s embassies. In April, Russia banned the US from employing its citizens, forced the embassy in Moscow to cut consular staff by 75%. 

New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
