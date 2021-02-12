IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Russia ready for split with EU if sanctions over Navalny arrest imposed
Asked if Russia is heading toward a split with the European Union, Lavrov replied, “We proceed from the assumption that we are ready for that.”(AP)
Asked if Russia is heading toward a split with the European Union, Lavrov replied, “We proceed from the assumption that we are ready for that.”(AP)
world news

Russia ready for split with EU if sanctions over Navalny arrest imposed

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in televised remarks that Russia doesn't want to be isolated but must increase its self-sufficiency to face potential EU sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Moscow
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:48 PM IST

Russia is prepared for a split with the European Union if the EU imposes new crippling sanctions amid a dispute over the treatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the nation's top diplomat warned Friday.

In response to a question about Moscow's willingness to rupture links with the EU, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in televised remarks that Russia doesn't want to be isolated but must increase its self-sufficiency to face potential EU sanctions.

“We don’t want to be isolated from international life, but we must be ready for that," Lavrov said. “If you want peace, you must prepare for war.”

Asked if Russia is heading toward a split with the European Union, Lavrov replied, “We proceed from the assumption that we are ready for that.”

He emphasized the importance of economic ties with the 27 EU nations, adding that Russia would continue engaging in mutually beneficial cooperation. At the same time, Lavrov said, Russia must prepare for the worst and increasingly rely on its own resources.

"We must achieve that in the economic sphere, if we see again, as we have felt more than once, that sanctions imposed in some areas create risks to our economy, including in the most sensitive spheres, such as supplies of parts and components," the Russian foreign minister added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia wants to maintain normal ties with the EU but needs to prepare for the worst, if the bloc takes hostile actions.

“If we face a destructive course that will hurt our infrastructure, our interests, Russia must be ready in advance for such unfriendly steps,” Peskov said during a call with reporters when asked about Lavrov's comment. “We must be self-reliant. We must ensure our security in the most sensitive strategic areas and be prepared to replace everything we could be deprived of with national infrastructure in case madness prevails and such unfriendly actions take place.”

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said Friday the EU welcomes “mutually beneficial cooperation whenever the other side is ready for such a cooperation and for such a dialogue,” adding that Russia has “indicated that they are not really willing to go in this direction.”

German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse described Lavrov's comments as “really disconcerting and completely incomprehensible to us.” She told reporters in Berlin that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had made Germany’s grievances with Russia clear but also emphasized that ”we are interested in cooperation with Russia.”

Russia-EU relations have sunk to new lows over Navalny's arrest and imprisonment. The most prominent political foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin was arrested Jan. 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recuperating from the nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have denied the allegations.

Last week, a court in Moscow sent Navalny to prison for two years and eight months for violating terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany. The probation stemmed from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as fabricated and the European Court of Human Rights has ruled to be unlawful.

Navalny was back in court Friday on a charge of defaming a World War II veteran who was featured in a video last year advertising constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of Putin's rule. Navalny called the people in the video “corrupt stooges,” “people without conscience” and “traitors.” He rejected the libel charges as part of Kremlin efforts to disparage him and could face a fine or community service, if convicted.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after visiting Russia last week that the 27-nation bloc must take a firm stance in its relations with Russia and ponder new sanctions in the wake of Navalny’s prison sentence. While Borrell was meeting with Lavrov, Moscow announced the expulsion of diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden for attending protests in support of Navalny.

The three EU countries responded in kind Monday, each expelling a Russian diplomat.

Borrell has said he plans to submit proposals for possible actions against Russia when he chairs the next meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers on Feb. 22.

Navalny's arrest triggered a wave of protests across Russia that drew tens of thousands of people to the streets in the largest show of discontent in years. Authorities responded with a sweeping crackdown, detaining about 11,000 people across Russia. Many protesters were fined or given jail sentences ranging from seven to 15 days.

The United States and the European Union have urged Russia to release Navalny and to end the crackdown on protests. The Kremlin has accused them of meddling in Russia’s internal affairs and said it would not listen to Western criticism of Navalny’s sentencing and police actions against his supporters.

Lavrov accused the West of pursuing the “aggressive containment of Russia” to punish the country for its independent foreign policy.

“The sanctions wouldn't bring any result. They wouldn't change our course for defending our national interests,” Lavrov said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia european union sergey lavrov alexei navalny
Close
On Biden's first day in office, the Homeland Security Department suspended the policy for new arrivals. Since then, some asylum-seekers picked up at the border have been released in the US with notices to appear in court.(Bloomberg)
On Biden's first day in office, the Homeland Security Department suspended the policy for new arrivals. Since then, some asylum-seekers picked up at the border have been released in the US with notices to appear in court.(Bloomberg)
world news

Joe Biden administration to allow 25,000 asylum-seekers into US

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:28 PM IST
The move is a major step toward dismantling one of former President Donald Trump's most consequential policies to deter asylum-seekers from coming to the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Canada Border Services Agency officer wears a protective face mask amid coronavirus fears as she checks passports for those arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, in March.(Reuters File Photo)
A Canada Border Services Agency officer wears a protective face mask amid coronavirus fears as she checks passports for those arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, in March.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Immigration to Canada falls by half on pandemic disruptions

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:22 PM IST
It’s a sharp reversal for a country that has relied on rapid immigration growth to drive its economy in recent years. A steep decline in flows could have implications for everything from the housing market to demand for services in urban centers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asked if Russia is heading toward a split with the European Union, Lavrov replied, “We proceed from the assumption that we are ready for that.”(AP)
Asked if Russia is heading toward a split with the European Union, Lavrov replied, “We proceed from the assumption that we are ready for that.”(AP)
world news

Russia ready for split with EU if sanctions over Navalny arrest imposed

AP, Moscow
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in televised remarks that Russia doesn't want to be isolated but must increase its self-sufficiency to face potential EU sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The military's seizure of power and arrest of national leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy party have sparked massive peaceful protests across the country, despite efforts by authorities to enforce order by disrupting internet services. (Representative Image)(AP)
The military's seizure of power and arrest of national leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy party have sparked massive peaceful protests across the country, despite efforts by authorities to enforce order by disrupting internet services. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Draft cybersecurity law in Myanmar adds to protests over coup

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Human rights advocates issued statements Friday urging the country’s military leaders to drop the plan and end internet disruptions that have intensified since a February 1 coup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The world is watching," the UN's deputy rights chief Nada al-Nashif told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.(Reuters)
"The world is watching," the UN's deputy rights chief Nada al-Nashif told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.(Reuters)
world news

'World is watching', UN rights body warns Myanmar after coup

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The UN also voiced concern over sanctions being imposed following the February 1 coup, stressing they needed to be "carefully targeted" to avoid harming vulnerable people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Acute malnutrition among young children and mothers in Yemen has increased with each year of the conflict, driven by the high rates of disease and rising rates of food insecurity.REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo(REUTERS)
Acute malnutrition among young children and mothers in Yemen has increased with each year of the conflict, driven by the high rates of disease and rising rates of food insecurity.REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year : UN

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • In a report published on Friday, the agencies projected a 22% increase in severe acute malnutrition among children under 5 in Yemen, compared to 2020. Severe acute malnutrition means there is a risk of death from lack of food. Aden, Hodeidah, Taiz and Sanaa are among the worst-hit areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After a 6-1/2 month journey through space, the Tianwen-1 on Wednesday slowed to a speed at which it could be captured by the pull of Mars' gravity and became the second spacecraft to reach the planet this month. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo(REUTERS)
After a 6-1/2 month journey through space, the Tianwen-1 on Wednesday slowed to a speed at which it could be captured by the pull of Mars' gravity and became the second spacecraft to reach the planet this month. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

New Year blessings from Mars as China releases footage from space probe

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:55 PM IST
  • The footage, shot from cameras attached to the uncrewed craft, shows it vibrating as its solar-powered thrusters are switched on to slow it down, with the spherical outline of Mars and even craters on the planet's surface seen in the background as the probe hurtles past.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.(REUTERS)
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump 'at 74 and overweight' was 'sicker than acknowledged' with Covid-19

ANI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:30 PM IST
People familiar with the Trump's health said that "he was found to have lung infiltrates, which occur when the lungs are inflamed and contain substances such as fluid or bacteria. Their presence, especially when a patient is exhibiting other symptoms, can be a sign of an acute case of the disease."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter's global public policy director, Nick Pickles, said the company was not labeling countries where government was in dispute.(AP File Photo )
Twitter's global public policy director, Nick Pickles, said the company was not labeling countries where government was in dispute.(AP File Photo )
world news

Twitter to add more labels identifying world leader and government accounts

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:10 PM IST
  • Twitter said in a blog post that it was expanding its labels to key government officials and institutions that were "the voice of the nation state abroad" from G7 countries and a majority of countries where Twitter has identified what it deems state-linked information operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul is currently under probation and is not allowed to leave the country or her home. Saudi Arabia has also imposed a five-year travel ban on the activist (REUTERS)(via REUTERS)
Women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul is currently under probation and is not allowed to leave the country or her home. Saudi Arabia has also imposed a five-year travel ban on the activist (REUTERS)(via REUTERS)
world news

Loujain al-Hathloul: All you need to know about Saudi activist

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:21 PM IST
In March 2018, Loujain Al-Hathloul was arrested in the UAE and forcibly flown to Riyadh. Saudi analysts say fearing sanction for their role in Yemen the kingdom has started to make small compromises, starting with the release of al-Hathloul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Buddhist monks display pictures of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a street march against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.(AP)
Buddhist monks display pictures of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a street march against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.(AP)
world news

UN says Malaysia should not deport refugees amid concern over Myanmar detainees

Reuters, Kuala Lumpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Malaysia agreed to return them after the Myanmar military, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, offered to send three navy ships to pick citizens held in Malaysian immigration detention centres, officials and sources told Reuters this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Jong Un called for enhanced self-reliance and the local production of goods and materials AP/PTI(AP)
Kim Jong Un called for enhanced self-reliance and the local production of goods and materials AP/PTI(AP)
world news

North Korea's Kim Jong Un fires new economy minister

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:53 PM IST
  • Kim Jong Un accused the cabinet of drafting plans with "no big changes" from previous ones, which he has said had "failed tremendously on almost every sector." The committee appointed O Su Yong as the new director of its department of economic affairs, replacing Kim Tu Il.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Buddhist monks watch and wait to make an offering to performers with the JL Lion Dance Sports Association during a Lunar New Year celebration.(AP)
Buddhist monks watch and wait to make an offering to performers with the JL Lion Dance Sports Association during a Lunar New Year celebration.(AP)
world news

Lunar New Year celebrations amid Covid-19 pandemic in pictures

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:56 PM IST
The most unique feature of this year's festivities is the strict use of masks to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar(REUTERS)
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar(REUTERS)
world news

Facebook to curb content shared by pages, profiles run by Myanmar military

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Facebook said it’s treating the situation in the Southeast Asian nation as an emergency, mobilizing resources including Myanmar nationals with native language skills to respond to any threats swiftly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden campaigned on reuniting a country riven by President Donald Trump's divisive four years.(AP)
Biden campaigned on reuniting a country riven by President Donald Trump's divisive four years.(AP)
world news

Democrats pushing Biden's Covid-19 bill through House panels

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:06 PM IST
The House bill would provide hundreds of billions for state and local governments and to boost vaccination effort.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP