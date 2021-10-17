Home / World News / Russia reports record single-day Covid-19 cases with 34,303 infections
world news

Russia reports record single-day Covid-19 cases with 34,303 infections

  • The country also reported 997 deaths from Covid-19, five fewer than the daily record-high of 1,002 reported the previous day.
Russian authorities blame a slow vaccination campaign for the sharp rise of infections and deaths.
Russian authorities blame a slow vaccination campaign for the sharp rise of infections and deaths.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Russia reported 34,303 cases of new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, a record-high number since the start of the pandemic, data from the state coronavirus task force showed on Sunday.

It also reported 997 deaths from the disease, five fewer than the daily record-high of 1,002 reported the previous day.

The latest coronavirus deaths brought the official national death toll to 223,312, with a total of almost 8 million cases.

Russian authorities blame a slow vaccination campaign for the sharp rise of infections and deaths, which forced the health ministry to ask retired, vaccinated medics to return to hospitals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia covid-19 coronavirus + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out