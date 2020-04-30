e-paper
Home / World News / Russia’s Coronavirus cases surpass 100,000

Russia’s Coronavirus cases surpass 100,000

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the lockdown until May 11 and tasked the government with putting together a plan for gradually reopening the country.

world Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:24 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Moscow
The number of infections is likely to be much higher, as not everyone is being tested and many carry the disease without exhibiting any symptoms.
The number of infections is likely to be much higher, as not everyone is being tested and many carry the disease without exhibiting any symptoms.
         

Russia’s coronavirus caseload surpassed 100,000 on Thursday, with the number of deaths exceeding 1,000.

Russian health officials reported a record daily spike of 7,099 new confirmed cases on Thursday morning, which brought the country’s total to 106,498. The number of infections is likely to be much higher, as not everyone is being tested and many carry the disease without exhibiting any symptoms.

The vast majority of Russian regions have been on lockdown since late March, with people ordered to stay at home and only essential businesses, such as grocery shops, pharmacies and banks, operating.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the lockdown until May 11 and tasked the government with putting together a plan for gradually reopening the country. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the timeline for the reopening will be contingent on how the outbreak continues to unfold.

