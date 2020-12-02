e-paper
Home / World News / Russia’s permanent mission, health ministry to present Sputnik V at UN

Russia’s permanent mission, health ministry to present Sputnik V at UN

During a speech at the UN General Assembly in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the organisation's employees be provided with the Russian vaccine against coronavirus free of charge.

world Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 14:15 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Moscow
In August, Russia’s Health Ministry registered the world’s first vaccine for the prevention of Covid-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Centre. It was named Sputnik V.
In August, Russia's Health Ministry registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of Covid-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Centre. It was named Sputnik V.
         

Russia’s permanent mission to the UN and the Health Ministry will hold a presentation, which will provide detailed information on the Russian vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), mission spokesman Fyodor Strzhizhovsky told Sputnik.

During a speech at the UN General Assembly in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the organisation’s employees be provided with the Russian vaccine against coronavirus free of charge. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia, in turn, did not rule out that the vaccine developers would present it at the UN headquarters.

“On Wednesday, December 2, a presentation of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will take place. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia, and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriyev will take part in the event,” Strzhizhovsky said.

He said a virtual event entitled “Sputnik V: Vaccine Against Covid-19” will be held on the sidelines of a special session of the UN General Assembly. During the meeting, detailed information on the Russian vaccine will be presented.

In August, Russia’s Health Ministry registered the world’s first vaccine for the prevention of Covid-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Centre. It was named Sputnik V. The vaccine is based on a well-studied and validated human adenoviral vector platform, the important benefits of which are safety, efficacy and no long-term adverse effects.

