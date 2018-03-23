Russia’s Vladimir Putin officially declared winner in presidential vote

Russian electoral officials have officially declared incumbent President Vladimir Putin the winner of last Sunday’s election.

The Central Election Commission on Friday issued final results, showing that Putin won nearly 77 percent of the vote. Communist candidate Pavel Grudinin came second with nearly 12 percent.

The vote was tainted by widespread reports of ballot-box stuffing and forced voting. Ella Pamfilova, chairwoman of the Election Commission, said at the commission’s session on Friday that the vote was free and fair.

Sunday’s win will keep Putin in office until 2024.

Focus in new term will be on improving living standards

President Vladimir Putin said he would repay the trust voters had placed in him by working towards creating jobs, raising incomes, improving healthcare and building new infra-structure.

Putin, in an address to the nation after his victory was confirmed, said though it would be irresponsible to promise that all shortcomings would be fixed immediately.

He said there was a role in Russia for debate about the authorities’ actions, but there was no place for irresponsible populism by Kremlin opponents.