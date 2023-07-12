UK to provide $65 million support package to Ukraine amid war
Reuters |
Jul 12, 2023 03:27 AM IST
Under the new tranche of support, the UK and G7 members will provide thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition.
The British government said on Tuesday it will provide a 50 million pounds ($64.65 million) support package for equipment repair and establishment of a military rehabilitation centre in Ukraine.
Under the new tranche of support, which will be discussed at this week's NATO summit, the UK and G7 members will provide thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition and more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.