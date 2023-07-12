Home / World News / UK to provide $65 million support package to Ukraine amid war

UK to provide $65 million support package to Ukraine amid war

Reuters |
Jul 12, 2023 03:27 AM IST

Under the new tranche of support, the UK and G7 members will provide thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition.

The British government said on Tuesday it will provide a 50 million pounds ($64.65 million) support package for equipment repair and establishment of a military rehabilitation centre in Ukraine.

Britain's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak along with Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky.(via Reuters)
Britain's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak along with Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky.(via Reuters)

Under the new tranche of support, which will be discussed at this week's NATO summit, the UK and G7 members will provide thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition and more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out