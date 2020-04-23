S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo discuss Covid-19, medical supply chain

world

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:21 IST

US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed bilateral and international cooperation to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the US state department spokesperson said in a statement.

They also spoke about “ensuring the availability of pharmaceutical and medical supplies”, the spokesperson added.

India supplies upwards of 40% of over-the-counter and generic prescription drugs sold in the United States. And it is one of the largest manufacturers in the world of the antimalarial drug Hydroxychloroquine that President Donald Trump has embraced and advocated as a “game-changer” in the treatment of Covid-19, despite sufficient evidence to support its efficacy.

India lifted export curbs earlier this month to allow a consignment of the drug after a request from President Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.