Boris Johnson quits as UK PM, says 'Immensely proud...' | Top quotes
- Boris Johnson said it is “painful” that he will not be able to see through “many ideas and projects” himself. “But when the herd instinct is powerful, the herd moves.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday quit as Tory party leader and said he will step down from the top role after a new leader is put in place. The development comes following the resignation of nearly 50 lawmakers in his government. Addressing the media and the public, Johnson said, “It is clearly [the] will of [the] Conservative Party that there should be [a] new leader.”
Expressing grief over giving the job, Johnson heaped up praises for his government saying he is “immensely proud” of the achievements.
He added that the process of choosing the new leader “should begin now” and the timetable for the same will be announced next week.
Here are top 10 quotes from Johnson's resignation address.
- “To millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voting Conservative for the first time, thank you for that incredible mandate…The reason I fought so hard in the past few days to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do but because I thought it was my job, my duty, my obligation to continue do what we promised in 2019.”
- “Of course I am immensely proud of the achievements of this government. From getting Brexit done to settling our relations with the continent for over half a century…and in the last few months leading the West in standing up to Putin's aggression in Ukraine.”
- “To the people of Ukraine, me and the UK will continue to back for your freedom for as long as it takes”
- “We must keep levelling up, keep unleashing the potential of every part of the United Kingdom. And if we can do that in this country, we will be the most prosperous in Europe."
- “In the last few days, I tried persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we're delivering so much and we have such a vast mandate and when we're actually only a handful of votes behind in the polls even in mid-term after quite a few months of pretty relentless sledging.”
- “I regret to not have been successful…of course, it’s painful not to be able to see through many ideas and projects myself…But when the herd instinct is powerful, the herd moves.”
- “And to my friends in politics, no one is remotely indispensable…And to the new leader, I say, whoever he/she maybe, I will give you as much support as I can.”
- “And to you the British public, I know there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world.”
- “I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege that you've given me.”
- “I want you (British public) to know that from now on until the new prime minister is in place, your interest will be served.”
What's next for UK economy as Boris Johnson quits?
The resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson deepens the uncertainty hanging over Britain's economy, already under strain from an inflation rate heading for double digits, the risk of a recession and Brexit. Theresa May needed less than three weeks to win after David Cameron quit in 2016 as other contenders dropped out. But it took Johnson two months to become the new leader after May announced her intention to resign in 2019.
Boris Johnson resigns as UK PM, says 'sad to give up world's best job'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally succumbed to political reality Thursday and resigned after the latest ethics scandal around his leadership led some 50 senior lawmakers to quit the government. He said he will continue in office until a new Conservative leader is in place. "It is clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new prime minister," Johnson said.
Brexit to exit: The rise and fall of Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson's expected departure Thursday -- after a tidal wave of resignations from his top team -- comes just three years after he took over from Theresa May in an internal Conservative leadership contest. Johnson's former Daily Telegraph colleague, Sonia Purnell, suggested that Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid may have realised what she and others have before them. His privileged cohort in the backstabbing den of student politics provided many leading Brexiteers.
'Partygate', Pincher and more: The scandals of Boris Johnson's premiership
Boris Johnson will announce his resignation as British Prime Minister on Thursday, a government source said, after he was abandoned by ministers and his Conservative Party's lawmakers who said he was no longer fit to govern. In February, Johnson appointed Pincher deputy chief whip, giving him responsibility for the wellbeing of other Conservative lawmakers. Johnson's office initially said the prime minister had been unaware of specific past allegations against Pincher.
Kremlin on UK PM Boris Johnson: 'Russia doesn't like him either'
As Boris Johnson is expected to resign on Thursday, after over 50 ministers resigned from the UK government, the Kremlin said the British prime minister didn't like Russia and that Moscow didn't like him either. Speaking during a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “He (Johnson) doesn't like us, we don't like him either.” Peskov said reports that Johnson would shortly resign as prime minister were of little concern for the Kremlin.
