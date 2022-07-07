Boris Johnson quits as UK PM, says 'Immensely proud...' | Top quotes

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday quit as Tory party leader and said he will step down from the top role after a new leader is put in place. The development comes following the resignation of nearly 50 lawmakers in his government. Addressing the media and the public, Johnson said, “It is clearly [the] will of [the] Conservative Party that there should be [a] new leader.”

Expressing grief over giving the job, Johnson heaped up praises for his government saying he is “immensely proud” of the achievements.

He added that the process of choosing the new leader “should begin now” and the timetable for the same will be announced next week.

Here are top 10 quotes from Johnson's resignation address.

“To millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voting Conservative for the first time, thank you for that incredible mandate…The reason I fought so hard in the past few days to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do but because I thought it was my job, my duty, my obligation to continue do what we promised in 2019.” “Of course I am immensely proud of the achievements of this government. From getting Brexit done to settling our relations with the continent for over half a century…and in the last few months leading the West in standing up to Putin's aggression in Ukraine.” “To the people of Ukraine, me and the UK will continue to back for your freedom for as long as it takes” “We must keep levelling up, keep unleashing the potential of every part of the United Kingdom. And if we can do that in this country, we will be the most prosperous in Europe." “In the last few days, I tried persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we're delivering so much and we have such a vast mandate and when we're actually only a handful of votes behind in the polls even in mid-term after quite a few months of pretty relentless sledging.” “I regret to not have been successful…of course, it’s painful not to be able to see through many ideas and projects myself…But when the herd instinct is powerful, the herd moves.” “And to my friends in politics, no one is remotely indispensable…And to the new leader, I say, whoever he/she maybe, I will give you as much support as I can.” “And to you the British public, I know there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world.” “I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege that you've given me.” “I want you (British public) to know that from now on until the new prime minister is in place, your interest will be served.”