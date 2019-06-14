Sarah Sanders quits after rocky tenure

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is quitting after a rocky two-year tenure marked by loyalty to US President Donald Trump, sharp exchanges with reporters, accusations of lying and being turned away by a restaurant.

Announcing her departure, Trump had nothing but praise for her, while obliquely acknowledging the tough exchanges she had engaged in: “We’ve been through a lot together. She’s tough and she’s good. You also have tough and bad, right? She’s tough, but she’s good. She’s great.”

He said Sanders may go into the private sector, while also urging her to run for office - for governor of her home state Arkansas.

Former US vice-president Joe Biden, Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris and the first Hindu elected to the US Congress, Tulsi Gabbard, are among the 20 candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination announced for the opening primaries debate that takes place over two days later this month.

The others named include Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Mayors Pete Buttigieg and Bill De Blasio, former cabinet member Julian Castro, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and author Marianne Williamson.

The first debate will take place in Miami on June 26 and 27.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 23:43 IST