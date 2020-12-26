e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Saudi Crown Prince gets Covid-19 vaccine

Saudi Crown Prince gets Covid-19 vaccine

The country’s Health Minister Dr Tawfiq al-Rabiah extended his gratitude to the Crown Prince for his “keenness and continuous follow-up” to provide vaccines to citizens. This comes after Saudi Arabia received shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pzifer and BioNTech earlier this month.

world Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 12:34 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Riyadh
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, state media reported.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, state media reported.(AP)
         

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, state media reported.

The country’s Health Minister Dr Tawfiq al-Rabiah extended his gratitude to the Crown Prince for his “keenness and continuous follow-up” to provide vaccines to citizens.

“Within the framework of Vision 2030, there is a policy of prevention is better than cure, which was represented by intensifying preventive measures, emphasising that human health is first, and providing safe and internationally approved vaccine in record time and providing it to citizens and residents. The Kingdom is one of the best countries in the world in facing the coronavirus pandemic,” Al Arabiya news channel quoted al-Rabiah as saying.

This comes after Saudi Arabia received shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pzifer and BioNTech earlier this month, The Hill reported.

According to the Health Ministry of the kingdom, there are 3,61,903 Covid-19 cases in the country while 352,815 cases have recovered from the illness. So far, 6,168 have died due to the Covid-19 related complications.

Prince Mohammed is among the few world leaders who have received the vaccine. Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was vaccinated on live television. Earlier this week, US President-elect Joe Biden had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Today, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. To the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly to make this possible -- thank you. We owe you an awful lot,” Biden had said in a tweet.

tags
top news
PM Modi launches SEHAT healthcare scheme for J&K
PM Modi launches SEHAT healthcare scheme for J&K
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020
Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020
WHO releases list of 10 global health issues to track in 2021
WHO releases list of 10 global health issues to track in 2021
2nd Test Highlights: Gill, Pujara steer India to 36/1 at stumps
2nd Test Highlights: Gill, Pujara steer India to 36/1 at stumps
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In