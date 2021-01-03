e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Schools are safe, say UK PM Boris Johnson as Covid-19 cases surge

Schools are safe, say UK PM Boris Johnson as Covid-19 cases surge

“There is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe, and that education is a priority,” Boris Johnson the BBC. He added that the government might need to consider tightening lockdown restrictions, but declined to give examples of what that might look like.

world Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 15:58 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
London
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday schools were safe, and advised parents to send their children in, in areas where rules allow it
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday schools were safe, and advised parents to send their children in, in areas where rules allow it(REUTERS)
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday schools were safe, and advised parents to send their children in, in areas where rules allow it, responding to concerns about the surge in Covid-19 cases as classes are due to restart after Christmas.

“There is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe, and that education is a priority,” he told the BBC.

He said the government might need to consider tightening lockdown restrictions, but declined to give examples of what that might look like.

tags
top news
‘True meaning of democracy is...’: Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
‘True meaning of democracy is...’: Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
Healthcare, frontline workers to be vaccinated in 1st phase in Delhi: Jain
Healthcare, frontline workers to be vaccinated in 1st phase in Delhi: Jain
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
Rahul Gandhi says farmers being martyred while ‘Modi’s friends’ benefit
Rahul Gandhi says farmers being martyred while ‘Modi’s friends’ benefit
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
Vaccines 100% safe, rumours of impotency is ‘absolute rubbish’: Somani
Vaccines 100% safe, rumours of impotency is ‘absolute rubbish’: Somani
Homes of top Republican McConnell, Democrat Pelosi vandalised: Report
Homes of top Republican McConnell, Democrat Pelosi vandalised: Report
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In