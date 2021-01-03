Schools are safe, say UK PM Boris Johnson as Covid-19 cases surge

world

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 15:58 IST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday schools were safe, and advised parents to send their children in, in areas where rules allow it, responding to concerns about the surge in Covid-19 cases as classes are due to restart after Christmas.

“There is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe, and that education is a priority,” he told the BBC.

He said the government might need to consider tightening lockdown restrictions, but declined to give examples of what that might look like.