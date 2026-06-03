See How the Middle East’s Ceasefires Remain Plagued by Violence

The conflicts that have battered the Middle East over the past three years—in Gaza, Lebanon and now Iran—are all, on paper, in ceasefire. In practice, fighting persists on every front. Israel has continued to strike targets in Gaza since a ceasefire began.

In the Gaza Strip, Israel continues to target militants involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and push back against efforts to rebuild Hamas, the U.S.-designated terrorist group. In Lebanon, Israel and Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated terrorist group, have been engaged in fierce battles. In Iran, the U.S. and Tehran regularly clash.

The fighting is less intense than before, but persistent enough to leave all three arenas in an uneasy limbo between war and peace.

Here’s where things stand across the Middle East:

Gaza Israel continues to strike Hamas targets despite a ceasefire that has been in place for eight months. Last week, it killed Hamas military chief Mohammed Odeh, less than two weeks after killing his predecessor.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the ceasefire took effect, according to Palestinian health authorities. Meanwhile, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis remains severe, with much of the population dependent on aid and lacking adequate shelter and sanitation. Israel has also expanded its control over parts of the enclave, pushing deeper into territory once held by Hamas.

Lebanon Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified despite a ceasefire that went into effect in mid-April, a little over a week after the U.S.-Israeli truce with Iran. Hezbollah has stepped up attacks on Israeli military positions and northern Israeli communities using explosive drones, while Israel has responded with expanded military operations and airstrikes.

The latest round of fighting began after Hezbollah launched attacks in support of Iran. More than 3,000 people have been killed in Lebanon since March, according to Lebanese health authorities, and more than one million have been displaced. Israeli forces are also creating a so-called buffer zone along the border, increasing pressure on Lebanon’s fragile government and complicating broader regional diplomacy.