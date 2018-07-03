Seven die in floods, landslide in Nepal

At least seven people were killed and several others injured in floods and landslides caused by incessant rains across Nepal over the weekend, officials said on Monday.

Landslides occurred in several mountainous areas and a majority of the Terai region was waterlogged. Hundreds of houses and large expanses of farmlands were submerged by floodwaters, according to reports from the southern region.

At least four people died in Banke district, according to superintendent of police Tek Bahadur Tamang. In Rolpa district, at least three people died in a landslide.

Three major rivers originating in the Himalayas, which are tributaries of Indian rivers, have crossed the danger mark and the meteorology department has advised people living near the rivers to move to safer places.

Reports from several mountainous districts said highways were blocked by landslides and travelers were stranded. Several highways connecting Kathmandu with other parts of the country were blocked by landslides.

Numerous settlements in the Terai regions were submerged after the heavy rains rain and the meteorology department warned rainfall would continue for two more days.

Many areas of Nepal are vulnerable to floods and landslides during the monsoon season. According to the home ministry, at least 1,672 people were killed by floods and landslides across Nepal over the past seven years.