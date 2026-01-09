Shocking video: Explosive device hurled at Honduran lawmaker amid political tensions

A dramatic security scare unfolded at the Honduras’ National Congress on Thursday when an explosive object was hurled at opposition legislator Gladis Aurora Lopez was, leaving her injured. A security scare occurred in Honduras as opposition legislator Gladis Aurora Lopez was injured by an explosive device hurled at her during a political event.

According to a statement from her National Party, the device was thrown by individuals linked to the ruling Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre). The party alleged it exploded just inches away from Lopez, leaving her with grave injuries, Reuters reported. Libre representatives did not immediately issue a response to the accusation.

Footage shared widely on social media showed Lopez talking to representatives of the media when the explosive device comes flying at her from behind and strikes her back. Several pictures showed the lawmaker's jacket torn apart from the blast, revealing visible blood marks and bruising across her back. See the visuals here: