Shocking video: Explosive device hurled at Honduran lawmaker amid political tensions
In the wake of a contentious presidential election, Honduras opposition lawmaker Gladis Aurora Lopez was injured by an explosive device thrown at her.
A dramatic security scare unfolded at the Honduras’ National Congress on Thursday when an explosive object was hurled at opposition legislator Gladis Aurora Lopez was, leaving her injured.
According to a statement from her National Party, the device was thrown by individuals linked to the ruling Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre). The party alleged it exploded just inches away from Lopez, leaving her with grave injuries, Reuters reported. Libre representatives did not immediately issue a response to the accusation.
Footage shared widely on social media showed Lopez talking to representatives of the media when the explosive device comes flying at her from behind and strikes her back. Several pictures showed the lawmaker's jacket torn apart from the blast, revealing visible blood marks and bruising across her back. See the visuals here:
The attack comes at a time of deep political strain in Honduras following the closely contested presidential election held on November 30. Centrist candidate Salvador Nasralla has challenged the outcome before the Electoral Justice Tribunal, demanding recounts in several regions after election officials declared National Party nominee Nasry Asfura the winner by a margin of less than one percentage point, said the report.
Both Nasralla and Asfura were attempting to defeat the ruling Libre Party, led by President Xiomara Castro. Libre’s candidate, Rixi Moncada, finished a distant third in the race.
Despite the ongoing legal challenges and political tensions, Asfura is scheduled to be sworn in as president on January 27.