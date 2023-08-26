News / World News / Shooting in Boston neighbourhood wounds at least seven people

Shooting in Boston neighbourhood wounds at least seven people

AP |
Aug 26, 2023 07:21 PM IST

All seven were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said.

A shooting wounded at least seven people in Boston's Dorchester neighbourhood on Saturday morning, police said.

Police received a call at 7:44 am reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said. (File)
“Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” he said. “It's an ongoing investigation.”

Police received a call at 7:44 am reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.

