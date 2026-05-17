'Shoots down drones at a much lower cost': All about APKWS, UK's new anti-drone system deployed amid Iran war

The United Kingdom has deployed a new low-cost anti-drone weapon system in the Middle East as regional tensions continue to escalate amid the Iran crisis. The weapon, known as the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS), has now been fitted onto Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets to counter drone threats while reducing the cost of air defence operations. The system was rapidly tested and deployed with support from defence firms BAE Systems and QinetiQ. (Representational image) (AFP)

The British government said the system is already being used in operational missions flown by RAF 9 Squadron Typhoon jets to protect British citizens, regional partners and military interests in the Middle East, according to a press release issued by the United Kingdom government.

What is the APKWS? The APKWS is a laser-guided weapon system designed to convert unguided rockets into precision-guided missiles capable of accurately striking enemy drones and other targets. British officials say the key advantage of the system lies in its relatively low operational cost compared to conventional air-to-air missiles currently used by fighter aircraft.

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The UK Ministry of Defence described the weapon as part of a broader push to develop cheaper and more sustainable methods to tackle the growing use of drones in modern conflicts.

The system was rapidly tested and deployed with support from defence firms BAE Systems and QinetiQ. According to the UK government, the entire process—from testing to operational deployment—was completed in less than two months.

Tested within months before deployment The Ministry of Defence said the APKWS successfully struck a ground target during testing in March. In April, RAF Typhoon pilots from 41 Test and Evaluation Squadron conducted successful air-to-air firing trials to demonstrate its effectiveness against drone attacks.

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The weapon has since been integrated into active operations in the Middle East.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP said, “This has been a superb effort working with industry to test and deploy this system in a matter of months, which will help the RAF shoot down many more drones at a much lower cost.

British officials stressed that the RAF Typhoon continues to remain central to the country’s defence strategy both in Europe and the Middle East. The UK government said RAF aircraft have logged more than 2,500 flying hours on defensive operations in the region since the conflict began.

Simon Barnes, Group Managing Director BAE Systems Air sector, said, “Our priority is to ensure the Royal Air Force and its allies have the advanced technologies they need today and into the future, to keep them ahead of evolving threats. This capability demonstrates Typhoon’s exceptional versatility and underlines its continued role as the backbone of combat air across Europe and the Middle East.”

Alongside fighter jet operations, the UK has also deployed several ground-based and helicopter-based defence systems across the Gulf region. These include the Sky Sabre system in Saudi Arabia, the Lightweight Multirole Missile in Bahrain, and the Rapid Sentry and ORCUS systems in Kuwait.