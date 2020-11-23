e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new Covid-19 plan

Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new Covid-19 plan

Johnson confirmed to lawmakers that on December 2 the government will lift the stay-at-home instruction introduced early this month to curb a new surge in coronavirus cases.

world Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:22 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
London
Pedestrian pass shops in central London, UK., on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Pedestrian pass shops in central London, UK., on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (Bloomberg)
         

Haircuts, shopping trips and visits to the pub will be back on the agenda for millions of people when a four-week lockdown in England comes to an end next week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.

Johnson confirmed to lawmakers that on December 2 the government will lift the stay-at-home instruction introduced early this month to curb a new surge in coronavirus cases. Shops, gyms, personal care businesses and leisure facilities will be allowed to reopen, and collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports can resume. Fans will also be allowed back into sports stadiums for the first time since March.

Johnson said “the scientific cavalry is now in sight,” and breakthroughs in mass testing and vaccines should eliminate the need for lockdowns by the spring. But first, he said, “we must get through winter without the virus spreading out of control and squandering our hard-won gains.”

He said England’s lockdown will be replaced with regional measures involving three tiers of restrictions based on the scale of the outbreak in different areas. The measures have been toughened slightly from a similar system that was in place last month because government scientific advisers say those measures weren’t enough to stop the virus spreading.

In the top tier, pubs and restaurants will have to close except for takeout and delivery. In other areas they will have to close by 11 p.m.

In the lower two tiers, indoor and outdoor spectator sports can resume with capacity limits.

The rules apply to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have their own restrictions.

People will have to wait until up-do-date data is released later in the week to learn what tier their local area will be in, but the government says most of the country is likely to be in the two highest levels.

In those areas, households will be barred from mixing indoors, but the government is planning to ease the rules over the Christmas period.

Johnson said people will be allowed “to see more of their family and friends over Christmas,” though he did not announce details.

In common with other European countries, authorities in Britain introduced restrictions on daily life to combat an autumn surge in cases. The UK has had Europe’s deadliest Covid-19 outbreak, with more than 55,000 deaths among people who tested positive.

tags
top news
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Man kills wife as their three kids sleep in same room in Delhi
Man kills wife as their three kids sleep in same room in Delhi
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test at Rs 499; result in 6 hours
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test at Rs 499; result in 6 hours
HAL kicks off crucial testing of jet trainer that may have missed IAF bus
HAL kicks off crucial testing of jet trainer that may have missed IAF bus
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In