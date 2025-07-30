Sirens sound in Israel as it intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen

Sirens sounded in several Israeli cities, including Jerusalem, on Tuesday as the military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, with Huthi rebels later claiming the attack. Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels have launched repeated missile and drone attacks against Israel since Gaza war started in October, 2023. (Representational Photo/AFP)

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the Israeli air force", the military said in a statement.

The Huthis later claimed the attack, saying they had fired a missile at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv.

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels have launched repeated missile and drone attacks against Israel since their Palestinian ally Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

The Huthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza that ended in March, but renewed them after Israel resumed major operations.

Israel has carried out several retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Huthi-held ports and the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.