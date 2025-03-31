Small groups of protesters gathered under heavy security in the Zimbabwe capital Monday, heeding a call to demonstrate to demand that President Emmerson Mnangagwa leave power. Small groups of protesters brave tight security in Zimbabwe

The protests were called by a veteran of Mnangagwa's own ZANU-PF party over anger at moves by a faction to keep him in power beyond the end of his term in 2028.

Security forces were deployed early Monday across Harare and the second city Bulawayo to prevent any gatherings, with memories still fresh of the 2017 coup in which Mnangagwa, 82, seized power from Robert Mugabe, the first post-independence leader.

In the capital, people tried to assemble in the morning at President Robert Mugabe Square, also called Freedom Square, but were dispersed by police, including with tear gas, videos on social media showed.

"It was announced as a peaceful march but the police are already starting to hit people," one of the protesters at the scene told the CITE online media.

But "we are not going anywhere... I'm staying here, if I have to die here, for the sake of my children," she said.

Dozens of young people later threw rocks into a normally busy road nearby and chanted, "We don't want 2030", before they were dispersed by police, a witness told AFP.

Claims that Mnangagwa is manoeuvring to stay on until 2030, or even beyond, have ignited anger in Zimbabwe, which is suffering a major economic crisis blamed on government corruption and mismanagement.

The public face of the dissent is a veteran of the ZANU-PF, Blessed Geza, who is in hiding and was expelled from the party in March.

In a social media post last week in which he was seen dressed in military fatigues, he called on people to take to the streets on March 31. "The task of removing Mnangagwa has already begun," he said.

A journalist who interviewed Geza in February was arrested after authorities claimed the interview could incite violence.

Blessed Mhlanga is still behind bars, reinforcing claims of mounting repression in the southern African country where the political opposition has largely been suffocated.

Early Monday, the centre of Harare was deserted and shops, businesses, transport services and schools remained closed in anticipation of the demonstrations.

"There are no people at all," a man told AFP on condition of anonymity. "They are scared because of stories flying around ."

In Bulawayo, major retailers and offices were shuttered and only a few people were in the normally busy fresh produce market, an AFP reporter said. Police patrolled in vehicles and on horseback.

In what was interpreted as a sign that Mnangagwa is worried about the loyalty of the military as demonstrations were called, he demoted army chief Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe last week to the less influential post of minister of sports, arts and culture.

Geza and his faction of veterans of the war that led to independence in 1980 are reportedly pushing to replace Mnangagwa with his vice president, Constantino Chiwenga, a retired general who orchestrated the coup against Mugabe.

