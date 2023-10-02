South Asian store worker's head set on fire in California's Bay Area

A South Asian man named Suraj, employed as a 'clerk' in a store has been attacked in the Bay Area of California. His attacker, reportedly a serial shoplifter, set his head ablaze using stolen lighter fluid after Suraj attempted to stop the thief's alleged theft. South Asian store worker living in Bay Area in California attacked by a shoplifter

Disturbing surveillance footage captured within the store shows the shoplifter's shocking act as he poured fluid on Suraj's head and set it ablaze. It is being reported that Suraj ran to stop the assaulter from entering the shop after he tried to steal a lighter fluid for third time that day. The incident, took place on September 22 at the Appian Food and Liquor store in El Sobrante area.

Also Read: Fresno in California becomes second US city to ban caste discrimination

The horrific Bay Area attack

In the video, another worker is seen rushing to Suraj’s rescue with a baseball bat seconds before flames the attack, but the fire instantly consumed his head after attacker ignited the fluid during the confrontation.

It’s terrible' says, attack victim

Suraj has been hospitalized since September 22 with second and third-degree burns on his face, neck, chest and shoulder. In an interview to CBS News Suraj refused to reveal his identity due to safety reasons and said, “It's terrible. You know, I'm still in a trauma right now, me, my family.”

He further added, “I tried to cover his hand, but I don’t know. I don’t remember. He just lit the fire on me you know,” Suraj told the local media

“I just rushed to the restroom, and I just splashed water on my face".

Bay Area store worker attacker arrested

Suraj's attacker has been arrested and identified as 38-year-old Kendall Burton, a homeless person in El Sobrante. He is now facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon, battery, arson and robbery.

For last four years Suraj has been working at Appian Food and Liquor in El Sobrante, about 20 miles southwest of Downtown San Francisco.

Suraj said he needs several surgeries and faces a long road to recovery. His wife, Sabeena Parajuli, started has an online fundraiser to help with medical bills. He family hails from Nepal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON