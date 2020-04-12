e-paper
Spain's daily coronavirus toll rises again with 619 dead, total at 16,972

Spain’s daily coronavirus toll rises again with 619 dead, total at 16,972

The country’s total death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 16,972 from 16,353, the health ministry said in a statement.

world Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Madrid
Home care doctors, nurses and health staff take part in the morning meeting at a clinic in Barcelona, Spain, March 31, 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Home care doctors, nurses and health staff take part in the morning meeting at a clinic in Barcelona, Spain, March 31, 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.(AP)
         

Spain’s overnight death toll from the coronavirus rose to 619 on Sunday from a nearly three-week low of 510 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said, breaking a three-day streak of daily declines.

The country’s total death toll from the virus climbed to 16,972 from 16,353, the ministry said in a statement. Overall cases rose to 166,019 from 161,852.

top news
As some states extend curbs, India awaits Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown decision
As some states extend curbs, India awaits Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown decision
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
‘Covid-19 lockdown was delayed because...’: Kamal Nath jabs Centre
‘Covid-19 lockdown was delayed because...’: Kamal Nath jabs Centre
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
Is this Indian state close to ‘flattening’ its Covid-19 curve?
Is this Indian state close to ‘flattening’ its Covid-19 curve?
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
Coronavirus Live Coronavirus cases India Hydroxychloroquine Coronavirus Delhi Covid-19 Maharashtra Covid-19 Donald Trump

