Sri Lanka man arrested for stealing prez flags, using them as bedsheet, sarong
- Sri Lanka's 22 million people have endured months of lengthy blackouts, record inflation and shortages of food, fuel and petrol.
Police said Saturday they arrested a Sri Lankan trade union leader who allegedly took two official flags from the deposed president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's palace and used them as a bedsheet and a sarong.
Tens of thousands of people, incensed by the island nation's economic crisis, stormed Rajapaksa's residence and seafront office earlier this month, forcing the leader to flee the country and later resign.
The man's arrest on Friday night comes after a social media post showed him using one of the official presidential flags as a bedsheet and the other as a sarong, a police officer told AFP, on condition of anonymity.
"We identified him from the videos filmed and posted by his son," the officer said.
"He told investigators that he burnt one flag and we have recovered the one he used as a sarong."
The man was remanded in custody for two weeks pending further investigations, the officer added.
Sri Lanka's 22 million people have endured months of lengthy blackouts, record inflation and shortages of food, fuel and petrol.
Rajapaksa had been blamed by protesters for mismanaging the nation's finances and public anger had simmered for months before the mass demonstrations that forced his ouster.
Soon after protesters overran the Presidential Palace, there were social media posts of them frolicking in the presidential pool and bouncing on four-poster beds inside the sprawling compound.
The nearby Temple Trees compound, the official prime minister's residence, was also overrun on the same day and protesters had removed televisions and other valuables.
Police said an inventory was being taken at the colonial-era buildings which are repositories of valuable art and antiquities.
But protesters also turned over to authorities around 17.5 million rupees ($46,000) in crisp banknotes that had been found in one of the presidential palace's rooms.
Rajapaksa's successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has vowed a tough line on "trouble-makers" and police have arrested several protest leaders in recent days.
Parliament extended a state of emergency this week, giving the military sweeping powers to maintain order and detain suspects for long periods.
The military last week demolished a protest camp outside the president's office that had campaigned for Rajapaksa's ouster -- a move that drew international condemnation accusing troops of using excessive force on unarmed demonstrators.
-
Protest in Iraq intensifies as Al-Sadr supporters reach PM's building
Supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr reached the Iraqi Prime Minister's building on Saturday, following the protest against the nomination for Prime Minister by rival Iran-backed parties. Meanwhile, Iraqi security closed the roads to the building of the Supreme Judicial Council, Al Arabia reported adding that a leader in the Sadrist movement urged peaceful demonstrations in front of the Judicial Council. Protesters also disassembled large concrete barriers surrounding the heavily-fortified area.
-
China's Wuhan seafood market likely cause of Covid-19 outbreak: Report
A set of compelling evidence has once again emerged that backs the claims that Wuhan's Huanan seafood and wildlife market was at the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak that has so far claimed over 6 million lives. Two peer-reviewed studies, published in the journal 'Science' take different approaches but come to the same result that the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan was most likely the epicentre for the coronavirus.
-
Sri Lankan president Wickremesinghe invites parties to form national government
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has written to members of Parliament, inviting them to form an all-party national government to help the bankrupt country to recover from the worst economic crisis. Wickremesinghe said a programme could only be implemented with the participation of all political parties represented in Parliament, expert groups and civil society. The 19A adopted in 2015 pruned presidential powers by empowering Parliament above the executive president.
-
Dog trapped in shipping container for 40 days, gets new life in Panama Ministry
Workers at Panama's Atlantico port were in for a shock when they opened a shipping container that had arrived from Spain and was meant to be empty. Inside was a dog, still alive despite having been trapped for 40 days while the container crossed the Atlantic from Andalucia. The caramel-colored dog, approximately one year old, was skinny, dehydrated and bruised. Now fully recovered, Mili weighs 27 pounds and is in tip-top physical shape.
-
‘1 in 4 monkeypox cases in US in New York’: Virus sparks fresh alarm
After coronavirus, the United States is witnessing a surge in monkeypox cases and is now on top of the list of the countries which have been affected the most by the current outbreak. Within the US, a large number of cases are concentrated in New York that has now declared a “State Disaster Emergency” to check the spread of the disease.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics