Sri Lankans flee capital as political leaders meet to seek solution to crisis
Many Sri Lankans thronged buses in the main city Colombo on Thursday to return to their hometowns with leaders of political parties due to meet after the prime minister quit and went into hiding and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa warned of anarchy.
Hundreds of people thronged the main bus station in the commercial capital after authorities lifted an indefinite curfew at 7 a.m. (0130 GMT). The curfew will be reimposed at 2 p.m.
The island nation, battling its worst economic crisis since independence, was gripped by violence earlier this week after supporters of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president's elder brother, attacked an anti-government protest camp in the commercial capital Colombo on Monday.
Days of violent reprisals against government figures aligned to the powerful Rajapaksa clan followed. In total, 9 people were killed and more than 300 injured during the clashes, police said.
Also read: 5-time former PM may be named Sri Lanka's new prime minister: Report
Protesters sprayed graffiti over Mahinda Rajapaksa's home in a southern town and ransacked a museum dedicated to his father. They have vowed to keep up the protests until the president also quits.
Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down after the fighting erupted and is in hiding in a military base in the northeast of the country. His brother said on Wednesday he will appoint a new prime minister and cabinet this week "to prevent the country from falling into anarchy as well as to maintain the affairs of the government that have been halted".
On Thursday, streets in the main city Colombo remained quiet, with some people venturing out to buy essential supplies.
Later in the day, leaders of political parties were to meet the speaker of the country's parliament to discuss the current situation.
President Rajapaksa has repeatedly called for a unity government to find a way out of the crisis, but opposition leaders say they will not serve until he resigns over his handling of the crisis.
Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and tax cuts by the populist Rajapaksa government, the island nation is experiencing its worst financial crisis since independence in 1948.
Also read: New Sri Lanka cabinet 'without any Rajapaksa' to be appointed this week: President Gotabaya
Useable foreign reserves stand as low as $50 million, inflation is rampant, and shortages of fuel have brought thousands onto the streets in more than a month of anti-government protests, that had remained predominantly peaceful until Monday.
Sri Lanka's central bank governor said on Wednesday failing to find a solution to the crisis in the next one to two weeks would lead to power cuts of up to 10 to 12 hours per day, as well as his own resignation.
-
Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage
An Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected journalist in the Middle East whose unflinching coverage was known to millions of viewers. News of Shireen Abu Akleh's death reverberated across the region. Al Jazeera and witnesses, including her producer who was shot in the back Wednesday, said she was killed by Israeli gunfire.
-
'Help us': Trapped Ukrainian commander's desperate appeal to Elon Musk
As Russia continues to bombard the strategic port town of Mariupol – home to the sprawling Azovstal steel mill where many Ukrainian troops remain trapped following weeks of resistance, a commander in the war-torn nation has now written to the world's richest man, Elon Musk, urging him to intervene. Serhiy Volyna, who said he created a Twitter account for the sole purpose of reaching out to Musk is a commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade. He called on "every person on the planet Earth" to help ensure Musk saw his appeal.
-
Sherpa woman climbs Everest for 10th time, breaks own record
A Nepali Sherpa broke Lakpa Sherpa's own record as the most successful female climber of Mount Everest by reaching the summit of the world's highest peak Thursday. Lakpa Sherpa and several other climbers took advantage of favorable weather to reach the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) summit early in the morning, her brother and expedition organizer Mingma Gelu said. He said she was in good health and was safely descending from the peak.
-
NATO to welcome Nordic nations Sweden, Finland as Ukraine fights off Russia
Finland is expected to announce on Thursday its intention to join NATO with Sweden likely to follow soon after, diplomats and officials said, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine reshapes European security and the Atlantic military alliance. NATO allies expect Finland and Sweden to be granted membership quickly, five diplomats and officials told Reuters, paving the way for increased troop presence in the Nordic region during the one-year ratification period.
-
International Nurses Day today: Do you know these facts?
International Nurses Day is being observed on Thursday, marked annually to celebrate the contributions of nurses. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, (perhaps) the most famous nurse across the world who is also known as the founder of modern nursing for Florence Nightingale's work on the improvement of the health sector. Apart from being known as the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale was an English social reformer and statistician.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics