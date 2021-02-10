IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert issued
A destroyed building is pictured following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia January 15, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. Palang Merah Indonesia/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. REFILE - CORRECTING YEAR(via REUTERS)
A destroyed building is pictured following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia January 15, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. Palang Merah Indonesia/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. REFILE - CORRECTING YEAR(via REUTERS)
world news

Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert issued

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.2 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) and was centered 217 kilometers (135 miles) south-southwest of Bengkulu city in Bengkulu province on the southwestern side of Sumatra island.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:36 PM IST

A strong undersea earthquake shook western Indonesia on Wednesday, but no injuries were immediately reported.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.2 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) and was centered 217 kilometers (135 miles) south-southwest of Bengkulu city in Bengkulu province on the southwestern side of Sumatra island.

No tsunami warning was issued by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency and no casualties were immediately reported.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 271 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had recently said that people don’t want political content to take over their News Feed.(AP)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had recently said that people don’t want political content to take over their News Feed.(AP)
world news

Facebook to temporarily reduce political content for some users in few countries

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Facebook will exempt content from official government agencies and services, as well as Covid-19 information from health organizations from the drill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Garda (Irish police) officers monitor drivers to check if they have a valid reason for travel, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a checkpoint outside Dublin Airport, Ireland, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Garda (Irish police) officers monitor drivers to check if they have a valid reason for travel, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a checkpoint outside Dublin Airport, Ireland, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Ireland may fine residents 2,000 euros for holidaying abroad

Reuters, Dublin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:37 PM IST
While passenger numbers are down 97% year-on-year, the government said two-thirds of Irish arrivals at airports are returning holiday-makers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A destroyed building is pictured following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia January 15, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. Palang Merah Indonesia/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. REFILE - CORRECTING YEAR(via REUTERS)
A destroyed building is pictured following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia January 15, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. Palang Merah Indonesia/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. REFILE - CORRECTING YEAR(via REUTERS)
world news

Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert issued

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:36 PM IST
The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.2 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) and was centered 217 kilometers (135 miles) south-southwest of Bengkulu city in Bengkulu province on the southwestern side of Sumatra island.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The proposed regulation will authorise the collection of palm imprints, iris images, voice recognition, and even DNA collection in certain circumstances.(Reuters File Photo)
The proposed regulation will authorise the collection of palm imprints, iris images, voice recognition, and even DNA collection in certain circumstances.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

US govt agency invites comments on proposed biometrics policy for non-citizens

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Foreign nationals such as H-1B visa holders could be subject to such biometric collections until they become US citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Globally, as of 10:13 am CET, 10 February 2021, there have been 106,321,987 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 2,325,282 deaths, reported to WHO.(via Reuters)
Globally, as of 10:13 am CET, 10 February 2021, there have been 106,321,987 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 2,325,282 deaths, reported to WHO.(via Reuters)
world news

Coronavirus cases globally declined by 17 per cent last week

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:19 PM IST
CNN reported that in its weekly epidemiological update, WHO says more than 3.1 million new cases of Covid-19 were reported last week, which is a 17 per cent decline from the previous week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prachanda (left, in picture) a former prime minister, said protests to oppose Oli's "unconstitutional" move would rage across Nepal.(AFP)
Prachanda (left, in picture) a former prime minister, said protests to oppose Oli's "unconstitutional" move would rage across Nepal.(AFP)
world news

Nepal: Communist rival Prachanda says PM KP Sharma Oli should resign, repent

Reuters, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:58 PM IST
"K.P. Oli if you want some political space, there is still time for you to resign and express repentance publicly," Prachanda said in a rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell departs the chamber at day's end after arguments in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(AP)
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell departs the chamber at day's end after arguments in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(AP)
world news

McConnell signals Republicans that Trump's conviction is a conscience vote

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:54 PM IST
That position is starkly different than McConnell’s declaration at the start of Trump’s first impeachment trial last year that he did not consider himself an impartial juror.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child wearing a mask holds on to a woman as they walk through a popular shopping street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.(AP)
A child wearing a mask holds on to a woman as they walk through a popular shopping street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.(AP)
world news

Explained: What the WHO Covid-19 experts learned in Wuhan

AP, Wuhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:36 PM IST
The visit was never expected to definitively pinpoint the origin of the pandemic — an undertaking that, based on others, could take years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday.(AP)
Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday.(AP)
world news

Four blasts hit Kabul, district police chief among the dead

Reuters, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Almost daily deadly attacks and shootings are unnerving Afghan officials, activists and journalists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi Arabia, which entered the Yemen conflict in 2015 to bolster the internationally recognised government, has repeatedly been targeted with cross-border attacks.(AFP | Representational image)
Saudi Arabia, which entered the Yemen conflict in 2015 to bolster the internationally recognised government, has repeatedly been targeted with cross-border attacks.(AFP | Representational image)
world news

Houthi attack on Saudi airport leaves plane on fire, says state media

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:35 PM IST
"A cowardly criminal terrorist attack launched against Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia by the Huthi militia," state-run Al-Ekhbariya television cited the coalition as saying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jack Ma, described as a golfing novice by one observer at the Sun Valley resort, may have ample time to work on his swing.(REUTERS)
Jack Ma, described as a golfing novice by one observer at the Sun Valley resort, may have ample time to work on his swing.(REUTERS)
world news

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma spotted playing Golf after weeks out of public view

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:49 PM IST
It’s the first known Ma sighting since the former English teacher joined a live-streamed video chat with rural educators on January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel near the bank of Pangong lake, in Ladakh. (PTI file)
Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel near the bank of Pangong lake, in Ladakh. (PTI file)
world news

Indian, Chinese troops begin to disengage at Pangong lake: China

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod JanardhananSutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:21 PM IST
According to the consensus reached at the 9th round of military commander-level talks, the frontline units of the Chinese and Indian armed forces have begun to disengage at Pangong lake on February 10, a Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), gestures in front of media as he arrives at the airport, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song(REUTERS)
Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), gestures in front of media as he arrives at the airport, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song(REUTERS)
world news

US-China bickering over Covid-19 continues after WHO's Wuhan team ends probe

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Hours after the WHO team revealed preliminary findings at a Wuhan news conference on Tuesday, Washington said it wants to scrutinize data used by the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Microsoft shares have surged more than 500% since Satya Nadella took over as CEO seven years ago(Reuters file photo)
Microsoft shares have surged more than 500% since Satya Nadella took over as CEO seven years ago(Reuters file photo)
world news

Satya Nadella says big tech needs clearer laws on online speech

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • “Unilateral action by individual companies in democracies like ours is just not long-term stable—we do need to be able to have a framework of laws and norms,” Satya Nadella said in a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg Television’s Emily Chang.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Regular and mini cans of Coke and Pepsi are pictured in this photo illustration in New York.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Regular and mini cans of Coke and Pepsi are pictured in this photo illustration in New York.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19 maths: All the virus in the world would fit in a coke can

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Bath University maths expert Kit Yates worked out there are around two quintillion SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the world at any one time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP