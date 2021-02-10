Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert issued
A strong undersea earthquake shook western Indonesia on Wednesday, but no injuries were immediately reported.
The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.2 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) and was centered 217 kilometers (135 miles) south-southwest of Bengkulu city in Bengkulu province on the southwestern side of Sumatra island.
No tsunami warning was issued by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency and no casualties were immediately reported.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 271 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to temporarily reduce political content for some users in few countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ireland may fine residents 2,000 euros for holidaying abroad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert issued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US govt agency invites comments on proposed biometrics policy for non-citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus cases globally declined by 17 per cent last week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal: Communist rival Prachanda says PM KP Sharma Oli should resign, repent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
McConnell signals Republicans that Trump's conviction is a conscience vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: What the WHO Covid-19 experts learned in Wuhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four blasts hit Kabul, district police chief among the dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Houthi attack on Saudi airport leaves plane on fire, says state media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma spotted playing Golf after weeks out of public view
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian, Chinese troops begin to disengage at Pangong lake: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US-China bickering over Covid-19 continues after WHO's Wuhan team ends probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satya Nadella says big tech needs clearer laws on online speech
- “Unilateral action by individual companies in democracies like ours is just not long-term stable—we do need to be able to have a framework of laws and norms,” Satya Nadella said in a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg Television’s Emily Chang.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 maths: All the virus in the world would fit in a coke can
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox