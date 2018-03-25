Swraj Paul to launch unique hotel in US

A unique hotel combining visual arts, performance, fashion, literature and gastronomy will soon be launched by London-based industrialist Swraj Paul, whose company has acquired a historic building in St Louis in the US state of Missouri.

The hotel, which has been developed within the historic Missouri Theatre Building, has been named Angad Arts Hotel for Paul’s son Angad, who died in November 2015. The building was selected by Angad in 2014 to house the new headquarters of Bull Moose Industries, a Wellston-based company that Paul had acquired in 1962 after completing studies at MIT.

Paul said: “It was his (Angad’s) creative vision and determination which has made this happen. The hotel will be a lasting tribute to Angad and Caparo and the Paul family’s commitment to St Louis.”

Award-winning chef David Burke has announced he is launching his Grand Tavern by David Burke restaurant in the property. His offerings, described as “signature whimsical dishes and uniquely crafted cocktails”, include providing full food and beverage service for the 145-room hotel.

“I am inspired by the city’s architecture and dedication to the arts. It has an old-world feel and I love the timelessness of it. I want to play around with what’s trendy in St Louis; maybe do a few different takes on some of my signature dishes, like the crackling pork shank, but in a barbecue-inspired style,” Burke said.