Syria LIVE: Iran warns of ‘regional consequences’ after US-led strikes

The United States, France and Britain on Saturday struck targets in Syria with airstrikes in retaliation for an apparent chemical weapons attack outside Damascus by Bashar al-Assad’s regime that had left more than 40 people dead last week.

Pentagon officials said the attacks targeted the heart of Assad’s programs to develop and produce chemical weapons.

“Good souls will not be humiliated,” Syria’s presidency tweeted after the airstrikes began.

Here are the LIVE updates:

10:25am: UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres calls for restraint and for countries to avoid any acts that could escalate the situation in Syria.

10:18am: “The United States and its allies have no proof and, without even waiting for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to take a position, have carried out this military attack... and are responsible for the regional consequences,” says Iran foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi on his Telegram channel.

Syrian people protest against US-led air strikes in a street in Damascus, Syria , on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

10:15am: “I support the actions taken by the United States, the United Kingdom and France... This will reduce the regime’s ability to further attack the people of Syria with chemical weapons,” head of NATO, secretary general Jens Stoltenberg says.

10:13am: “We cannot tolerate the normalisation of the use of chemical weapons,” says French President Emmanuel Macron.

10:12am: British Prime Minister Theresa May says she had authorised British forces to conduct precision air-launched cruise missile strikes on Syria to degrade its chemical weapons capability, saying there was no alternative to military action.

10:10am: US, British and French air strikes are a violation of international law and are likely meant to prevent investigators from the global chemical weapons watchdog from doing their work, a senior Russian lawmaker says.

10:08am: Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov says Russia has warned that “such actions will not be left without consequences” and “all responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris.” He adds that “insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible.”

10:06am: Syrian state-run TV says three civilians have been wounded in the U.S.-led missile attack on a military base in Homs.

10:05am: Sites hit in the US-led strike in Syria included an air base west of Damascus near the Lebanese border, a commander in the regional military alliance that backs President Bashar al-Assad says.

The sky lights up with service to air missile fire as the US launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of Damascus, early on Saturday. (AP Photo)

10:00am: Syrian state media slams Western strikes as illegal and doomed to fail. “The aggression is a flagrant violation of international law, a breach of the international community’s will, and it is doomed to fail,” said state news agency SANA.

9:55am: The Russian defence ministry says none of the strikes had hit areas near to Russia’s air and naval bases.

9:50am: Russia’s foreign ministry says Western strikes on Syria came as the country had “a chance of a peaceful future.” Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook: “Those behind all this claim moral leadership in the world and declare they are exceptional. You need to be really exceptional to shell Syria’s capital at the moment when it had gained a chance of a peaceful future.”

9:45am: Human rights watchdog Amnesty International says air strikes on Syria should “minimise harm to civilians” and urged US President Donald Trump to take in Syrian refugees. “The people of Syria have already endured six years of devastating attacks, including chemical attacks, many of which amount to war crimes,” Raed Jarrar, advocacy director for Middle East North Africa at Amnesty International USA says.

What we know so far:

*The strikes were aimed at “chemical weapons infrastructure” in what the US billed as a warning against Assad employing such weapons in the future -- a warning he has not heeded in the past.

*They targeted a scientific research facility in the Damascus area, a chemical weapons storage facility west of the city of Homs and a third location that contained both a command post and a chemical weapons equipment storage facility in the same area, the US military said.

*US, British and French “naval and air assets” took part in the strikes, which US defense chief James Mattis said employed more than twice the amount of munitions used in American strikes in Syria last year, in which 59 Tomahawk missiles were fired.

*Britain’s defense ministry said that four Tornado jets fired Storm Shadow missiles, while the French defense ministry released video footage of Rafale warplanes taking off to carry out the strikes.

*Syria fired surface-to-air missiles in response to the attacks but Russia apparently did not, the US said, despite a threat from the country’s ambassador to Lebanon that Moscow’s forces would do so.