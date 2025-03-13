Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taiwan plans to reinstate military judges for China spy cases

AFP |
Mar 13, 2025 01:36 PM IST

Taiwan plans to reinstate military judges to address Chinese espionage cases involving its service members, as prosecutions rise sharply. 

Taiwan plans to reinstate military judges to hear Chinese espionage cases involving Taiwanese service members, President Lai Ching-te said Thursday.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.(Representational image)
China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.(Representational image)

The number of people prosecuted for spying for Beijing has soared, with retired and serving members of Taiwan's military the main targets of Chinese infiltration efforts, official figures show.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.

Taiwan says China also uses "grey zone" tactics, including espionage, cyberattacks and disinformation, to weaken its defences.

Lai said that there would a review and an amendment to the law "to reinstate the military trial system", he told reporters after a national security meeting.

"Military judges will return to the front line," Lai said.

He said military judges would work "alongside prosecutorial and judicial agencies to handle criminal cases involving active-duty military personnel accused of treason, aiding the enemy, leaking classified information, dereliction of duty, insubordination, and other military offences".

Taiwan's intelligence agency has said previously that 64 people were prosecuted for Chinese espionage in 2024, compared with 48 in 2023, and 10 in 2022.

Retired and serving members of the military were the main targets of China's infiltration efforts, Taiwan's National Security Bureau said.

Taiwan disbanded the military court system after the death of a young corporal in 2013.

Hung Chung-chiu died of heatstroke apparently after being forced to exercise excessively as punishment for taking a smartphone onto his base -- just days before the end of his compulsory year-long military service.

Both sides of the Taiwan Strait have been spying on each other for decades.

But analysts have warned that espionage is a bigger problem for Taiwan, which faces the existential threat of a Chinese invasion.

In recent years, China has ramped the deployment of fighter jets and warships around the island, and sought to erase Taiwan from the international stage by poaching its diplomatic allies and blocking it from global forums.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On