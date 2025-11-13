‘Terror can strike our cities, not our souls’: How the world reacted to Delhi Red Fort blast

A blast in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening led to the deaths of at least 10 people and injured several others. The explosion on Monday evening led to the deaths of at least ten people.(HT Photo/ Sanchit Khanna)

With investigation into the explosion underway and the authorities looking into and dismantling the terror network responsible, world leaders showed solidarity with India in the wake of the incident.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the blast. Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the “brave people of India” in a post on X, Netanyahu said, “Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time.”

Netanyahu further asserted that terror “may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls.” The Israeli PM highlighted that both India and Israel are “ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths.” “The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies," he added.

Argentine Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino, in a post on X, said that Argentina “renews its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and stands by the Indian Government and People in this tragic hour.”

Ambassador of Switzerland to India, Maya Tissafi, also conveyed “heartfelt condolences”, while asserting that “Switzerland stands with India” and condemns all forms of terrorism.

‘Clearly…a terrorist attack,’ says US Secretary of State

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the explosion was “clearly…a terrorist attack”, while commending India for its handling of the investigation into the incident.

“The Indians need to be commended. They've been very measured, cautious and very professional on how they're carrying out this investigation,” Rubio said.

“It clearly was a terrorist attack. It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people,” he said, answering a media query on India declaring the blast a “terror incident.”

Rubio further said that India was “doing a good job” in the probe into the explosion, adding that “the facts” would be released once they are obtained. The US Secretary of State also said that he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the aftermath of the blast.

‘Canada stands with people of India’: PM Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also condoled the deaths in the explosion, while expressing solidarity with the “people of Delhi and India.”

“I was shocked to hear of the devastating car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi last evening. I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed in this horrific explosion, and wish a fast and full recovery to all who were injured,” Carney said in a post on X. He added, “Canada stands with the people of Delhi and India during this time of mourning.”

Iran, Japan, Guyana convey condolences

Spokesman for Iran's ministry of foreign affairs, Esmail Baqaei, conveyed condolences and “the sympathy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the government and people of India", and also to the families of the victims.

Baqaei also expressed wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in this tragic incident.

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae expressed his “heartfelt condolences to the victims and their bereaved families”, while also offering “sincere prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.”

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali also conveyed his “solidarity with the Government and people of India following the horrific blast in New Delhi.” “We stand with Prime Minister @narendramodi and all those affected by this incident,” Ali said.