Students fight it out in US classroom. A teacher 'organised' bouts

For encouraging students to fight inside the classroom, a 24-year-old teacher was arrested in US' Texas, authorities informed. The teacher- Natally Garcia- was charged with four counts related to endangering student's lives, the Mesquite Police Department in Texas said. Through her actions, the teacher put students in danger of the bodily injury, police said. Texas: Through her actions, the teacher put students in danger of the bodily injury, police said.

The teacher made rules and space for the 12 and 13-year-old children to fight in the classroom and was seen in the security footage telling other students to guard the door.

"[She] definitely [was] trying to conceal her actions and actions that were going on in the class," Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said as per Fox News. In the video, the students were seen fighting after the teacher called out "30 seconds" before one of the fights began. A timer was heard going off while the fights took place.

Mesquite Independent School District said that the teacher was fired. She had been working at the school for almost one month.

"Her actions are appalling and intolerable. We share the disgust that the families of students in this class must feel," the school district said in a statement.

Betty Martinez, the mother of a student, said that she was in "utter disbelief" after seeing the video. “I thought it was a joke. I didn’t think it was real. My brain couldn’t comprehend what was going on, right?,” she said.

