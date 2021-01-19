IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Thailand court gives record 43-year sentence for insulting king
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn looks on while greeting royalists at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn looks on while greeting royalists at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Thailand court gives record 43-year sentence for insulting king

Violating Thailand's lese majeste law — known widely as Article 112 — is punishable by three to 15 years’ imprisonment per count.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:25 PM IST

A court in Thailand on Tuesday sentenced a former civil servant to a record prison term of 43 years and six months for breaching the country's strict law on insulting or defaming the monarchy, lawyers said.

The Bangkok Criminal Court found the woman guilty on 29 counts of violating the country’s lese majeste law for posting audio clips to Facebook and YouTube with comments deemed critical of the monarchy, the group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said.

The sentence, which comes amid an ongoing protest movement that has seen unprecedented public criticism of the monarchy, was swiftly condemned by rights groups.

“Today’s court verdict is shocking and sends a spine-chilling signal that not only criticisms of the monarchy won’t be tolerated, but they will also be severely punished,” said Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher for the group Human Rights Watch.

Violating Thailand's lese majeste law — known widely as Article 112 — is punishable by three to 15 years’ imprisonment per count. The law is controversial not only because it has been used to punish things as simple as liking a post on Facebook but also because anyone — not just royals or authorities — can lodge a complaint that can tie the person accused up in legal proceedings for years.

During Thailand's last 15 years of political unrest, the law has frequently been as a political weapon as well as in personal vendettas. Actual public criticism of the monarchy, however, had until recently been extremely rare.

That changed during the past year, when young protesters calling for democratic reforms also issued calls for the reform of the monarchy, which has long been regarded as an almost sacred institution by many Thais. The protesters have said the institution is unaccountable and holds too much power in what is supposed to be a democratic constitutional monarchy.

Authorities at first let much of the commentary and criticism go without charge, but since November has arrested about 50 people and charged them with lese majeste.

Sunai said Tuesday's sentence was likely meant to send a message.

“It can be seen that Thai authorities are using lese majeste prosecution as their last resort measure in response to the youth-led democracy uprising that seeks to curb the king’s powers and keep him within the bound of constitutional rule. Thailand’s political tensions will now go from bad to worse,” he said.

After King Maha Vajralongkorn took the throne in 2016 following his father's death, he informed the government that he did not wish to see the lese majeste law used. But as the protests grew last year, and the criticism of the monarchy got harsher, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha warned a line had been crossed and the law would be used.

The protest movement has lost steam since the arrests and a new restrictions on public gatherings that followed a surge in coronavirus cases.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights identified the woman sentenced Tuesday only by her first name Anchan and said she was in her mid-sixties. The court initially announced her sentence as 87 years, but reduced it by half because she pleaded guilty to the offenses.

Her case dates back six years, when anti-establishment sentiment was growing after a 2014 military coup led by Prayuth. She was held in jail from January 2015 to November 2018.

She denied the charges when her case was first heard in military court, where lese majeste offenses were prosecuted for a period after the coup. When her case was transferred to criminal court, she pleaded guilty with the hope that the court would have sympathy for her actions, because she had only shared the audio, not posted or commented on it, she told local media Tuesday on her arrival at court.

“I thought it was nothing. There were so many people who shared this content and listened to it. The guy (who made the content) had done it for so many years," Anchan said. “So I didn’t really think this through and was too confident and not being careful enough to realize at the time that it wasn’t appropriate.”

She said she had worked as a civil servant for 40 years and was arrested one year before retirement, and with a conviction would lose her pension.

What is believed to have previously been the longest lese majeste sentence was issued in 2017, when a military court sentenced a man to 35 years in prison for social media posts deemed defamatory to the monarchy. The man, a salesman, had initially been sentenced to 70 years, but had his sentence halved after pleading guilty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thailand king maha vajiralongkorn
app
Close
e-paper
Medical workers in protective suits walk near the residential area at Jordan, after the expand of mandatory coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing, in Hong Kong, China.(Reuters)
Medical workers in protective suits walk near the residential area at Jordan, after the expand of mandatory coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing, in Hong Kong, China.(Reuters)
world news

Hong Kong unemployment rises to highest level since 2004

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Local businesses are struggling under strict social distancing measures and a lack of tourism. Restrictions on group gatherings, early restaurant closures and shuttered bars have curbed consumer spending in the city state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine meets with the media at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine meets with the media at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:11 PM IST
A graduate of Harvard and of Tulane Medical School, Levine is president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. She's written in the past on the opioid crisis, medical marijuana, adolescent medicine, eating disorders and LGBTQ medicine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A mammoth cleanup effort involving thousands of police, firemen and military personnel has restored some degree of normality to the city and most public transport has been restored. (Representative Image)(AFP)
A mammoth cleanup effort involving thousands of police, firemen and military personnel has restored some degree of normality to the city and most public transport has been restored. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

Spain declares disaster-zone status for Madrid, other storm-hit regions

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:51 PM IST
The storm brought the heaviest snowfall in decades and caused at least 1.4 billion euros ($1.70 billion) in damage to the Spanish capital, according to a preliminary estimate from the mayor's office, though opposition parties have disputed that number.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, Tony Blinken speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Blinken as his secretary of state. President-elect Joe Biden nominated Blinken as his secretary of state. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, Tony Blinken speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Blinken as his secretary of state. President-elect Joe Biden nominated Blinken as his secretary of state. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)
world news

Biden admin will engage the world 'as it is', not 'as it was': Antony Blinken

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Blinken in his prepared testimony to the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations ahead of his confirmation hearing also did not rule out a military intervention overseas if the lives of Americans were at stake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Damaged cars covered with snow after multiple accidents on the snowy Tohoku Expressway in Osaki city, northern Japan.(AP)
Damaged cars covered with snow after multiple accidents on the snowy Tohoku Expressway in Osaki city, northern Japan.(AP)
world news

Snowstorm causes 134-car pile-up on Japanese highway, 1 dead

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Authorities had imposed a speed limit of 50 kph (31 mph) when heavy snow cut visibility but that was not enough to prevent disaster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Confusion over Pfizer/BioNTech vial volumes emerged in December, when US hospital pharmacists realised that preparing the vaccine, by mixing it with saline solution, yielded enough liquid for at least six 0.30 ml doses.(AFP)
Confusion over Pfizer/BioNTech vial volumes emerged in December, when US hospital pharmacists realised that preparing the vaccine, by mixing it with saline solution, yielded enough liquid for at least six 0.30 ml doses.(AFP)
world news

European countries struggle to make most of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Officials and healthcare professionals in France, Germany and Switzerland all pointed to yields short of six doses, adding to frustrations in countries already lagging vaccination campaigns in nations such as Britain and the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents queue up for the mandatory coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing at a makeshift community testing centre at Jordan, in Hong Kong, China January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
Residents queue up for the mandatory coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing at a makeshift community testing centre at Jordan, in Hong Kong, China January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
world news

'One village, one policy': China keeps it local to battle Covid wave

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Addressing new clusters in Hebei and elsewhere, the National Health Commission (NHC) said last week that local officials needed to be on their guard and avoid "one size fits all" solutions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In August, 233 Indians, mostly students from all over China, left for home on the Guangzhou-Delhi Vande Bharat Mission special flight, in Guangzhou. (ANI file)
In August, 233 Indians, mostly students from all over China, left for home on the Guangzhou-Delhi Vande Bharat Mission special flight, in Guangzhou. (ANI file)
world news

China gives no return date for Indian students stranded home

By Sutirtho Patranobis
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:04 PM IST
More than 23,000 Indians study in China. All but a handful had returned in a staggered manner in 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak in China but are now stranded in their home country because Beijing has banned foreign students from returning to universities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters cheer as President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.(AP)
Supporters cheer as President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.(AP)
world news

Biden inauguration day: 3 Democrats to take Senate oath on January 20

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The three new Democrats leave the Senate split 50-50 between Republicans and the Democratic caucus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A private car belonging to police officers was the target of the explosion.(AP file photo)
A private car belonging to police officers was the target of the explosion.(AP file photo)
world news

Taliban attacks, violence kills dozens: Afghan officials

PTI, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:16 PM IST
A statement from the defence ministry said four army soldiers were killed late Monday night in Taliban attacks on checkpoints in Kunduz province.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The trade deal with the European Union removed a key obstacle for U.K. assets just as the FTSE 100’s undervalued shares are in demand amid expectations of a global economic rebound.(REUTERS)
The trade deal with the European Union removed a key obstacle for U.K. assets just as the FTSE 100’s undervalued shares are in demand amid expectations of a global economic rebound.(REUTERS)
world news

EU slams Bosnia for failing to properly care for migrants

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Bosnia has faced sharp criticism for leaving around 1,000 people without shelter after a fire gutted the makeshift Lipa refugee camp near the northwest border with EU-member Croatia just before Christmas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US.(Reuters)
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US.(Reuters)
world news

From Neera Tanden to Vivek Murthy: Indian Americans in Biden's administration

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Here’s a look at the Indian Americans set to be part of the Biden administration
READ FULL STORY
Close
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota.(REUTERS)
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota.(REUTERS)
world news

Keystone XL pipeline: Why has Biden planned to cancel disputed Canada project

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Keystone XL pipeline was aimed to cut short the distance between Alberta’s oil sands and the Gulf of Mexico, where most of North America’s refineries are situated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The officer who died was a six-year veteran of the department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
The officer who died was a six-year veteran of the department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
world news

California sheriff's deputy, driver dead following shootout

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The shooting followed an attempted traffic stop and the driver ended up crashing on the Cal Expo grounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parler’s domain name is now registered with Epik Inc., a website services company based in Sammamish, Washington.(AFP)
Parler’s domain name is now registered with Epik Inc., a website services company based in Sammamish, Washington.(AFP)
world news

'Our return is inevitable': Parler CEO after app reappears

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:16 PM IST
“Our return is inevitable due to hard work, and persistence against all odds,” CEO John Matze wrote in a new post. “Despite the threats and harassment not one Parler employee has quit. We are becoming closer and stronger as a team.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP