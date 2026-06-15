'Thanks to Pakistan, Qatar': Meloni, Starmer welcome US-Iran reaching peace agreement

World leaders on Monday welcomed the landmark peace agreement reached between the United States and Iran. Several governments praised the diplomatic efforts of Pakistan and Qatar for helping broker a deal aimed at ending over three months of US-Israeli war on Iran and reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz. Italy's Giorgia Meloni and British PM Keir Starmer welcomed US-Iran peace deal mediated by Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan and Qatar. (Reuters/AFP/Bloomberg) Track live updates here Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and British PM Keir Starmer were among the first leaders to publicly endorse the agreement announced by US President Donald Trump, who said Washington and Tehran finalised a framework to end their 107-day war. Meloni thanked the mediators who helped bring the negotiations to fruition. "A heartfelt thanks goes to all the mediators, and in particular to Qatar and Pakistan, who have made this agreement possible," she said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for peace that must be seized.” ALSO READ | 'Will not compromise': Why Israel is against the peace deal between US and Iran The Italian leader said Rome was prepared to support diplomatic efforts for a peace agreement and could join an international naval mission to help fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, pending approval from parliament.

Starmer also welcomed the major “breakthrough.” “I warmly welcome today's agreement reached between the United States and Iran. This is a hugely important step forward in ending the war, ensuring regional stability and re-opening the Strait of Hormuz,” the British prime minister said. "I congratulate President Trump and the mediators from Pakistan, Qatar and elsewhere who have contributed to this breakthrough." The agreement, scheduled to be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19, includes provisions for a permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework for future negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme. ALSO READ | 'Israel won't last 2 hours': Trump calls Netanyahu 'a very difficult guy' amid Iran, Lebanon crisis Starmer said that implementation would be crucial. "Attention must now turn to fully implementing the memorandum of understanding to ensure the Strait reopens and remains fully and permanently open, and that the detailed elements of the nuclear agreement are finalised," he said. The British leader repeated London's longstanding position on Iran's nuclear ambitions, stating: "It remains the UK's firm and longstanding position that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon."