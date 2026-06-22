The Biggest Risks Threatening This Highflying Stock Market

Corporate earnings are surging. Economic data are solid. And oil prices are tumbling in the wake of the interim U.S.-Iran peace agreement. U.S. stocks have the wind at their back and new records within reach. A pullback in AI-infrastructure investment is viewed as a major threat to stocks by many investors.

Yet lurching drops in some recent sessions betray investors’ underlying jitters. Many note that big rallies tend to precede a slide. Once stocks have logged huge gains, the question becomes: How much further can they go?

At a time of unusual optimism—with SpaceX shares soaring into orbit and big tech companies plowing hundreds of billions of dollars into the artificial-intelligence build-out—here are some of the biggest risks that investors are monitoring:

Stretched valuations The S&P 500 has already delivered double-digit returns in each of the past three years and is up 9.6% this year, leaving many investors skeptical that the current pace of gains is sustainable.

Optimists note the S&P 500’s forward-looking price/earnings ratio has actually declined this year. That is because, as much as prices have climbed, expectations for corporate profits have risen even more.

But stock valuations still look very stretched when measured against the effectively risk-free return that investors can get by holding U.S. Treasurys to maturity.

This can be seen in the narrow gap between the S&P 500’s earnings yield—the inverse of its P/E ratio, expressed as a percentage—and the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys. The so-called excess CAPE yield—a measure of that gap that accounts for inflation—is sitting around 1.3%, near its lowest level of the past decade. Unless bond yields fall, many believe that could prove to be a headwind for stocks.