This nuclear programme demand of Iran appears in Farsi ceasefire doc, but 'missing' in English version

Soon after a ceasefire was announced between Iran and the US on Wednesday, several reports said that Tehran had put forward a 10-point proposal which according to Iranian state media was accepted by the Trump administration. A satellite image shows a truck that analysts believe was carrying highly enriched uranium to a tunnel in the compound of the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center, in Isfahan, Iran, on June 9. (AP)

A key demand on this proposal sought that the US accept Iran's uranium enrichment. However, according to a report by news agency AP, the phrase ‘acceptance of enrichment’ for Iran's nuclear programme was only listed in the Farsi-language version of the country's ceasefire plan and was missing from the English version.

The report didn't clarify why that was the case.

Has US accepted Iran's proposal? Hours before his 8pm ET deadline for Iran to arrive at a deal, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire, paving the way for a big deescalation in the ongoing war. He said that he had come to the decision “based on conversations” with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Later, Iran also confirmed the two-week ceasefire with the US, announcing that the Strait of Hormuz would remain operational for passage in this period. “If attacks against Iran are halted, our powerful armed forces will cease their defensive operations,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a tweet.

While the Iranian state media claims that the US has accepted all demands in Tehran's 10-point proposal, there is no confirmation on this front from Washington.

It would be unusual if the US agrees to accept Iran's uranium enrichment, given how President Trump had said ending Iran's nuclear programme entirely was a key point of the war.

What are Iran's 10 demands? Here are the demands listed by Iran in the 10-point proposal, that the US has accepted as "workable" according to Tehran:

Non-aggression Continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz Acceptance of enrichment Lifting all primary sanctions Lifting all secondary sanctions Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions Termination of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions Payment of compensation to Iran Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Lebanon. The Iran-US war, that began on February 28 with joint US-Israeli strikes on Tehran, impacted all of Middle East, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait, among others. The war triggered oil shortage and price hike concerns, given the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, that many countries rely on for their energy needs.

Tehran's refusal to give up its stockpile of nuclear fuel was one of the big flashpoints of the beginning of war.