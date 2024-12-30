Three migrants die attempting English Channel crossing, 76 casualties this year

Three migrants died on Sunday in an attempt to cross the English Channel from France to Britain, taking this year's casualty toll from failed clandestine crossings to a confirmed 76. The French navy deployed a helicopter to help rescue the migrants.(AFP)

The boat that was to take the migrants ran into trouble near Bleriot-Plage, a public beach in Sangatte close to the French Channel port of Calais, at around 6:00 am (0500 GMT), an emergency services source said.

Several people fell into the water after clashes broke out amongst migrants as several groups attempted to board the already overcrowded vessel, said Jacques Billant, prefect in the Pas-de-Calais region

Also read: City roads become risky due to heavy vehicles, 278 people died in the last year

Around 50 people were given emergency help on the beach by government services or NGOs, with many in a state of hypothermia, French maritime services told AFP.

Billant said that 41 people who fell into the water and were left behind by the boat were treated at Sangatte's nautical base.

The French navy deployed a helicopter to help rescue the migrants.

Rescue attempts continued in vain into the afternoon, the maritime services said.

"It never stops," said the mayor of Sangatte, Guy Allemand. "It's crossing after crossing, without any letup."

Seven people required intensive care, he said.

The vessel continued its journey towards the English shore, "leaving behind a heavy toll", said Billant.

He said that the small vessel had arrived in Bleriot-Plage where "there were several groups ready to board an already overcrowded boat".

An extra group of migrants apparently also tried to board the boat leading to "exchanges of blows and jostling" which led to "three people who fell into the water losing their lives", said Billant.

Britain's Border security and Asylum Minister Dame Angela Eagle blamed "ruthless criminals running the small boat trade" for the tragedy for "overloading people into unseaworthy vessels".

Also read: Woman's body found after house fire in England's Norwich, investigation underway

Favourable winds since last weekend have encouraged migrants to attempt the crossing, with around 1,500 migrants making it in small boats to English waters between Wednesday and Saturday, according to British authorities.

The total number of migrants arriving in England in small boats since the start of the year is estimated at 36,000.

French authorities said that "several" such boats departed from the French coast early on Sunday.