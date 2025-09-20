Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

TikTok star Sana Yousaf murder: Suspect formally charged by Pakistan court

AFP |
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 01:57 pm IST

The 22-year-old accused, Umar Hayat, pleaded not guilty in Islamabad's district court.

A man accused of shooting dead a 17-year-old TikTok star at her home in Pakistan after she had repeatedly rejected his advances was formally indicted Saturday, an AFP reporter in court saw.

Pakistan teen TikTok star Sana Yousaf shot dead after rejecting advances, suspect charged(X/@muniba_mazari)
Pakistan teen TikTok star Sana Yousaf shot dead after rejecting advances, suspect charged(X/@muniba_mazari)

Sana Yousaf's murder in June drew nationwide condemnation and reignited debate over women's safety, after some online comments -- alongside condolences -- blamed her for her own death.

The 22-year-old accused, Umar Hayat, pleaded not guilty in Islamabad's district court Saturday.

"All the allegations made against me are baseless and false," the accused told Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

Yousaf had racked up more than a million followers on social media accounts, including TikTok, where she shared videos of her favourite cafes, skincare products, and traditional outfits.

TikTok is wildly popular in Pakistan, in part because of its accessibility to a population with low literacy levels.

Women have found both an audience and income on the app, which is rare in a country where fewer than a quarter of women participate in the formal economy.

Police described the killing as a "gruesome and cold-blooded murder", alleging Hayat killed Yousaf after she repeatedly rejected his proposals.

Some comments in social media posts sharing the news of Yousaf's murder suggested it was justified in a society where honour codes dictate how women should behave.

"You reap what you sow," said one comment.

Violence against women is pervasive in Pakistan, according to the country's Human Rights Commission, and cases of women being attacked after rejecting marriage proposals are not uncommon.

In 2021, 27-year-old Noor Mukadam was beheaded by her Pakistani-American boyfriend, Zahir Jaffer, after she rejected his marriage proposal in a case that sparked widespread anger.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / TikTok star Sana Yousaf murder: Suspect formally charged by Pakistan court
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On