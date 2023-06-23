Owner of missing Titanic submersible OceanGate says crew has died

OceanGate said that it believes the passengers of the Titanic-bound submersible have “sadly been lost”, according to a statement from the company. This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. (AP)

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” the company said.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew," the statement added.

Earlier, US Coast Guard said a debris field was found at the bottom of the ocean near the Titanic as the submersible's critical 96-hour mark passed implying that its breathable air could have run out. The debris was discovered within the search area by a remotely operated underwater robot and was being evaluated, US Coast Guard had then said.

The Titan was estimated to have around a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched on Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. As it lost contact, rescuers rushed ships, planes and other equipment to the site of the disappearance. The US Coast Guard said an undersea robot sent by a Canadian ship had reached the sea floor while a French research institute said a deep-diving robot with cameras, lights and arms joined the operation.

