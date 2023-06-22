Titanic submersible tragedy sparks surge of interest in indie game ‘Iron Lung,' Search continues

The world remains captivated by the ongoing search for the lost Titanic submersible and its five occupants, which vanished while on an expedition to explore the depths of the Titanic wreckage. 'Iron Lung' game captivates amidst submersible mystery. (Image Credit: David Szymanski)

As international efforts continue to locate the vessel, an unexpected phenomenon has emerged—the surge of interest in an indie video game called "Iron Lung," known for its eerie portrayal of an alien moon's blood-filled oceans.

The Titanic submersible by OceanGate Expeditions, embarked on its ill-fated journey on Sunday morning.

With a hefty price tag of $250,000 per person, the small craft was designed to withstand depths of up to 13,000 feet, slightly exceeding the Titanic's resting place at 12,500 feet. Alas, the grim reality of millions of tons of water pressure at that depth has heightened concerns about the fate of the occupants, adding to the chilling nature of the search operation's footage.

As news of the Titanic submersible's disappearance spreads, social media has become a platform for discussions ranging from serious analysis of the situation to humor attempting to alleviate the tragedy.

Notably, one unexpected point of comparison has emerged—the indie game "Iron Lung" created by David Szymanski. The game offers a short but intense narrative, featuring a protagonist piloting a cramped submarine through an otherworldly moon's blood-filled ocean. Strangely, interest in the game has surged this week, reminiscent of the popularity experienced by pandemic-themed movies like "Contagion" during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sudden surge

David Szymanski himself took to Twitter to share the unusual surge in sales and popularity for "Iron Lung," expressing his mixed emotions with a captioned chart: "This feels so wrong."

The game has also garnered an influx of positive reviews, including one intriguing comment stating, "Retroactively based on a true story."

For those curious about the concept but hesitant to experience it firsthand, popular YouTuber Markiplier has announced his involvement in directing and starring in a movie adaptation of "Iron Lung," which may offer a less chilling alternative.

The unfortunate real-life events surrounding the Titan submersible tragedy have managed to tap into a primal sense of dread, attracting some gamers who seek to confront their thalassophobia (fear of the sea) in the simulated depths of their own virtual submersible.

The world eagerly awaits updates on the ongoing search efforts, the haunting allure of the indie game continues to unfold, providing a unique lens through which people grapple with the vastness and mysteries of the deep sea.