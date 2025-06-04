‘Today we mourn’: Rishi Sunak reacts to Bengaluru stampede

Former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday expressed his condolences over a stampede in Bangalore that killed 11 people. The stampede took place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate the victory of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2025 final. Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (AFP)

"Mine and Akshata’s hearts go out to everyone who has lost loved ones or been hurt in the tragic events in Bengaluru. We celebrated with you yesterday and we mourn with you today," he wrote on X.

11 killed as RCB celebrations trigger stampede

A total of 11 people were killed and 33 injured as a large mass of fans gathered outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore. The overcrowding soon turned into a stampede situation.

The IPL team was set to carry out a victory procession to celebrate their first IPL title win in 18 years. However, due to the large gathering of fans, the procession and parade were called off.

Karnataka chief minister said the sheer volume of people who gathered to celebrate RCB's win was not expected.

"The turnout was far beyond what we anticipated. In front of Vidhana Soudha, nearly one lakh people had gathered, but there were no incidents there. However, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, there were casualties. No one, neither the Cricket Association nor the government, expected this, as the stadium has a seating capacity of about 35,000. We assumed only a slightly larger crowd would show up. But almost two to three lakh people gathered," he told reporters.

Rishi Sunak attends RCB vs PBKS IPL Final

The Conservative leader was spotted at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium on Tuesday during the IPL 2025 final between RCB and Punjab Kings.

"This is incredible, this is absolutely electric, this is my first time here, the crowd is incredible, I have never experienced cricket like this,” Rishi Sunak told interviewers at the stadium after RCB's batting concluded.

The former UK PM declared his support for the Bengaluru team as he watched the final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

"I'm married into a Bangalore family, so RCB is my team,” Sunak was quoted as saying by reporters.