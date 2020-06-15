e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Tokyo sees most coronavirus cases since May 5 as it eases restrictions

Tokyo sees most coronavirus cases since May 5 as it eases restrictions

The jump comes as the Tokyo government is planning to lift all business restrictions, which would allow nightclubs and live music venues to reopen.

world Updated: Jun 15, 2020 08:40 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
While many firms have voluntarily complied with requests to close, with authorities lacking the ability to enforce requests, some establishments continued to operate during the pandemic.
While many firms have voluntarily complied with requests to close, with authorities lacking the ability to enforce requests, some establishments continued to operate during the pandemic.(Reuters)
         

Tokyo disclosed 47 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest since May 5, as the capital eases restrictions and readies to fully reopen the economy.

Thirty-two of the cases were traced to nightclubs and bars, a spokeswoman for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said by phone, with 18 of them coming from a single business establishment in Shinjuku, which houses the city’s most well-known entertainment and red-light district. It is yet to be determined where 10 other people contracted the virus. The surge was the result of more proactive testing, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters Sunday.

The jump comes as the Tokyo government is planning to lift all business restrictions on Friday, which would allow nightclubs and live music venues to reopen. While many firms have voluntarily complied with requests to close, with authorities lacking the ability to enforce requests, some establishments continued to operate during the pandemic.

The increase also comes days after the capital entered its final reopening phase and lifted the “Tokyo Alert,” which was issued to urge greater vigilance amid a rebound in cases after a state of emergency ended May 25.

“I’d like to deal with it positively,” said Yasutoshi Nishimura, economy and fiscal policy minister, about the case spike at a press conference Sunday, with businesses being cooperative and measures taken to prevent a second wave of infections.

On Saturday, Nishimura announced a new policy at nightclubs and bars to contain the spread, according to Nikkei. It reported the policy will include customers being separated from each other and their contact information being checked.

As Japan’s economy gradually restarts, Nishimura told NHK on Sunday morning that the government will push for digitalization and support employment with subsidies.

tags
top news
Covid-19: All-party meeting today, Cong says will give positive suggestions
Covid-19: All-party meeting today, Cong says will give positive suggestions
China, Pak possess more nuclear weapons than India: Defence think-tank SIPRI
China, Pak possess more nuclear weapons than India: Defence think-tank SIPRI
LIVE: 1,15,519 samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours, says ICMR
LIVE: 1,15,519 samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours, says ICMR
India records over 11,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day
India records over 11,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day
Beijing’s new Covid-19 cases now 79, local officials sacked, govt to expand testing
Beijing’s new Covid-19 cases now 79, local officials sacked, govt to expand testing
‘Beep, Peep and Meep’: Woman hatches 3 ducklings from supermarket eggs
‘Beep, Peep and Meep’: Woman hatches 3 ducklings from supermarket eggs
Mumbai local trains to start for Covid-19 frontline staff from today
Mumbai local trains to start for Covid-19 frontline staff from today
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In