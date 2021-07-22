Top reporters’ network tells Israel to stop selling spy tech

Reporters Without Borders on Wednesday urged Israel to suspend exports of spying technology amid allegations it was used to target more than a dozen heads of state and hundreds of journalists.

“We call on Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to impose an immediate moratorium on surveillance technology exports until a protective regulatory framework has been established,” RSF head Christophe Deloire of the Paris-based group said in a statement.

His call came after a list was leaked of 50,000 phone numbers believed to have been chosen by clients of Israel’s NSO Group for possible surveillance, according to an international reporting effort. The list contained numbers for 14 heads of state.

The Guardian reported that Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram app, was also on the list of potential targets of spying.