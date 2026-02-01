Tourists in Japan Are Baffled: Where Are the Trash Cans?

TOKYO—Miranda Castleberry made a beeline to a 7-Eleven after arriving in Japan in December to try an iced coffee with vanilla ice cream on top, a treat she’d seen other tourists post about on social media. Kat Day learned to carry a bag for her trash.

When she finished the drink, she couldn’t find anywhere to throw out the plastic cup. Castleberry had just discovered another viral Japanese phenomenon: The near-total lack of public garbage bins.

She ended up buying a navy fleece jacket from Uniqlo that had roomy pockets, which became her main garbage receptacle for the rest of her three-week trip.

“I would shove all of my trash into these pockets,” said the 32-year-old engineer in Atlanta. “I’d never been a human trash can before.”

For decades, Japan has enjoyed a reputation as one of the cleanest places in the world, all while having almost no public trash cans. But an influx of foreign visitors—a record 42.7 million last year—is disrupting the garbage equilibrium. In some tourist-heavy areas, littering is on the rise, leading some local officials to rethink waste management.

The lack of bins is the most commonly cited problem for tourists, ahead of language barriers or crowds, according to a recent survey by Japan’s tourism agency. It’s made them a sight worth memorializing for some.

Leslie Saxton, 44, noticed the absence on her first day in Tokyo last fall when looking to get rid of empty chip bags on the walk to her Airbnb from a nearby 7-Eleven. “At home, we would’ve passed 20 trash cans. There, not a single one,” said the air-traffic controller in Riverside, Calif.

When her husband, Jerome Saxton, finally spotted garbage bins outside a Nike store on their fourth day, he took a video as if spotting an endangered species in the wild.

“It was totally a culture shock,” said the 46-year-old artist.

Trash cans disappeared in many parts of Japan in 1995 after a doomsday cult spread toxic gas in the Tokyo subway. They have largely stayed off the streets owing to fears that bins could be used in terrorist attacks, not to mention the cost of maintenance and strict rules about installing things in public spaces.

Japanese people typically carry their garbage with them until they return home. Tourists were expected to conform to the local trash culture. But as more and more visitors came, that proved untenable.

The few bins that do exist fill up quickly and overflow. Some tourists have resorted to hiding trash in hedges or leaving plastic bottles or cups on ledges.

At first, cities and districts tried to fix the situation by raising awareness. Politely worded signs in Japanese and English ask people to take their trash home.

“It’s not working,” Noboru Yoshida, a professor of systems engineering at Wakayama University, said of Japan’s current trash management.