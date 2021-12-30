e-paper
Trump campaign asks US Supreme Court to take Wisconsin case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court had earlier rejected the lawsuit against election results in the state, where Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.

world Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 06:15 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
Madison, Wisconsin
In this image provided by CBSNews/60 MINUTES, President Donald Trump speaks during an interview conducted by Lesley Stahl in the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (CBSNews/60 MINUTES via AP, File)
President Donald Trump’s campaign asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take its failed lawsuit challenging election results in swing state Wisconsin.

Trump lost the state to Democrat Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes. The president’s campaign filed a lawsuit with the state Supreme Court seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties, the state’s two most heavily Democratic counties.

Trump wanted to disqualify absentee ballots cast early and in-person, saying there wasn’t a proper written request made for the ballots; absentee ballots cast by people who claimed “indefinitely confined” status; absentee ballots collected by poll workers at Madison parks; and absentee ballots where clerks filled in missing information on ballot envelopes.

The state Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit, ruling 4-3 that Trump’s challenge to voters who were indefinitely confined was without merit and that the other claims came too late.

Trump’s campaign is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to declare that Wisconsin’s election failed and allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to appoint the state’s electors.

Trump and his allies have suffered dozens of defeats in Wisconsin and across the country in lawsuits that rely on unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud and election abuse. He asked the U.S. Supreme Court last week to reverse a trio of Pennsylvania Supreme Court rulings dealing with mail-in ballots and allow the Pennsylvania General Assembly to pick its own slate of electors.

