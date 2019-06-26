Trump comfortable with any outcome from G-20 talks with Xi

US President Donald Trump’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping will be the most highly anticipated of those expected to take place at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, but the American leader will be “comfortable with any outcome” of the talks that are expected to break the ongoing trade impasse between the world’s two largest economies.

“You’ve heard the President say publicly on a number of occasions that he’s quite comfortable with where we are, and he’s quite comfortable with any outcome of those talks,” a senior administration official said Monday previewing on background President Trump’s upcoming visits to Osaka for the G-20 and his side-meetings and then to Seoul.

President Trump has said he is happy with the current situation, claiming billions of dollars are pouring into the US treasury because of the higher tariffs on imports from China. But he has said he would like to resolve the trade dispute and looks forward to agreement, on his terms completely.

Those terms remain the same, unaltered by the break down of talks early May: level playing field for American businesses, end to forced transfer of technology and theft of intellectual property. Above all, “there needs to be credible enforcement of any deal”. The United States wants to see those changes codified in law, as part of the deal, which was rejected by China, after, Trump has said, agreeing to it. “The fact that the talks broke down in May hasn’t changed that as the ultimate goal of where this would need to go,” an official said.

President Trump is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with seven other world leaders: India’s Narendra Modi, host Shinzo Abe, Germany’s Angela Merkel, Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin-Salman, Australia’s Scott Morrison, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The meeting with Putin will be followed very closely here in the United States given the background of Russian interference in the 2016 election to help Trump, the Mueller probe. Each of their meetings thus far has been parsed and scrutinized for what was said and not said. “This is a normal event that happens at these,” an official said, seeking to pre-empt the hype. “It’s not a formal summit, but it is expected to be a conversation that will focus primarily on regional security issues, including Iran, Ukraine, Syria, the Middle East.”

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 01:03 IST