Home / World News / ‘I will be back and will resume campaigning’: US Prez Trump says in new video

‘I will be back and will resume campaigning’: US Prez Trump says in new video

world Updated: Oct 04, 2020 04:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump released a new video from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center .
United States President Donald Trump posted a video on his Twitter account from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Saturday saying that he will be back soon and will soon resume campaigning.

US president Donald Trump in his four-minute long video thanked the medical team at Walter Reed who are working round the clock to ensure he gets back fit. He also thanked the American people for wishing him a speedy recovery.

He said, “I came here. I wasn’t feeling so well… I have to make America great again. We have to finish the job… I have to get back soon.”

The US president also said he is fighting for everyone who has been infected by coronavirus. He said, “This is something that has happened to millions of people all over the world. I am fighting for them, not just in the US but for people all over the world.”

