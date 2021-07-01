Trump not 'worst' US president in rankings by historians. Obama breaks into top 10

The twice-impeached former US President Donald Trump is not the worst president in American history, according to the fourth edition of C-SPAN’s historical presidential rankings. A cross-section of 142 historians and “professional observers of the presidency” ranked the 44 former presidents of the United States, results of which were published on Wednesday.

Trump entered the list for the first time after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. Despite the mishandling of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and becoming the only president in US history to get impeached twice, the Republican entered the ranks at the 41st position, bettering three former presidents.

While Trump’s highest rankings were in ‘public persuasion’ (32) and ‘economic management’ (34), he was ranked last for ‘moral authority and administrative skills’.

Former President Barack Obama, who released his memoir ‘A Promised Land’ last year, moved to 10th place from his earlier 12th ranking in 2017. George W. Bush also continued his steady incline, from 36 in 2009 to 33 in 2017 and getting the best position of 29 since he entered the list. Bill Clinton, on the other hand, lost four places to 19 in the latest edition after rising to 15th place in 2009 from 21st in 2000.

“It's interesting, particularly at the top and bottom of the list, how little significant movement there has been. By contrast, the living presidents seem much more likely to fluctuate,” presidential historian Richard Norton Smith said in a statement.

“It's almost as if there was a boomerang effect where historians go overboard a bit when presidents leave office and they are at the nadir of their partisan reputation, and then they graduate to a less political status," he added.

Abraham Lincoln remains at the top spot in presidential rankings, followed by George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt, and Dwight D. Eisenhower. The three presidents who are behind Trump on the list are Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, and James Buchanan.

