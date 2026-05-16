Trump ridiculed for 'opening Xi Jinping's notebook' in viral clip: 'Magically learned Mandarin'

A viral clip circulating online this week has sparked discussion on social media after some users claimed it shows President Donald Trump appearing to open what is described as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s notebook during a diplomatic interaction. Trump was mocked online for seemingly looking into Xi Jinping's book. Some users claimed he was being sneaky, but others pointed out that the folder was his own. REUTERS/Evan Vucci (REUTERS)

Read more: When Trump and Xi met

“Video of the Day” "Trump was caught on camera sneaking a peek at Xi Jinping's private notebook, but unfortunately they were in mandarin,” one user wrote on X as clips of the interaction gained traction online.

The footage prompted users to sarcastically joke that Trump had “magically learned Mandarin.”

Several users reposted the clip of Trump flipping through the notebook with exaggerated commentary and mocking him, saying he was “translating Mandarin in real time.”

“If any of that was in English, Trump would blab about it and somehow spin it into how Xi admires Trump,” a user on X wrote, mocking Trump.

Another user on X labelled the clip “Video of the day.” He shared the clip and wrote, “Video of the Day: Trump looks into Xi Jinping's personal notebook as the Chinese leader walks away.”