e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Turkmenistan to let WHO conduct independent coronavirus sampling

Turkmenistan to let WHO conduct independent coronavirus sampling

A Saturday state television report showing a teleconference involving Turkmenistan’s leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made no mention of WHO concern over pneumonia cases or Berdymukhamedov’s pledge over sampling.

world Updated: Aug 08, 2020 15:18 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Geneva
Women wearing protective face masks, used as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), walk along the street in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
Women wearing protective face masks, used as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), walk along the street in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.(REUTERS)
         

The World Health Organization has secured permission to conduct independent sampling in officially coronavirus-free Turkmenistan, after expressing “serious concern” over rising pneumonia cases there, a WHO official said.

A Saturday state television report showing a teleconference involving Turkmenistan’s leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made no mention of WHO concern over pneumonia cases or Berdymukhamedov’s pledge over sampling.

But Hans Kluge, the WHO’s Europe director, said the United Nations health body had “expressed serious concern about (a rise) in #COVID19 negative pneumonia” in Turkmenistan during the Friday call with Berdymukhamedov that he also participated in.

The WHO “urged for a @WHO team to sample independently #COVID19 tests in-country & take to @WHO reference labs. President agreed,” Kluge tweeted on Friday, without offering further details.

A WHO mission visited the secretive gas-rich Central Asian state last month and advised the country to adopt measures including contact tracing “as if Covid-19 were already circulating” but stopped short of saying that it thought the government was covering up coronavirus cases.

Turkmenistan has since implemented a nationwide lockdown and warned citizens to wear masks, citing “dust” and “pathogens” carried by wind, rather than the virus.

State television said Berdymukhamedov had raised the issue of a “pneumonia of unknown etymology, which is rapidly spreading in our (Central Asian) region” in the call with the WHO, without saying if the pneumonia had reached Turkmenistan.

Berdymukhamedov even speculated that pneumonia cases in the region could be linked to a “new coronavirus.”

“I am confident in the need to consolidate the efforts of states in the very near future to correctly diagnose this disease under the patronage of the World Health Organization,” Berdymukhamedov was reported as saying.

Health is an important feature of state propaganda in ex-Soviet Turkmenistan, which has also claimed in the past to have zero cases of HIV/AIDS.

All-powerful Berdymukhamedov, a 63-year-old former dentist and health minister, is regularly shown cycling and working out and has overseen a government clampdown on tobacco use.

The country is regularly cited as among the most repressive in the world with no free press or independent institutions to check the power of Berdymukhamedov, who is known as the Arkadag, or “protector.”

tags
top news
‘Kozhikode plane crash not an accident but murder’: Air safety expert
‘Kozhikode plane crash not an accident but murder’: Air safety expert
AirAsia flight at Ranchi airport suffers bird hit, take-off aborted
AirAsia flight at Ranchi airport suffers bird hit, take-off aborted
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Kozhikode’s table-top runway risky for landing, officials warned 10 years ago
Kozhikode’s table-top runway risky for landing, officials warned 10 years ago
‘Wait for the outcome of probe into Kerala plane crash’: Union civil aviation minister
‘Wait for the outcome of probe into Kerala plane crash’: Union civil aviation minister
Red alert sounded for five districts as Kerala battles flood-like situation, more rains till Sunday
Red alert sounded for five districts as Kerala battles flood-like situation, more rains till Sunday
The PLA Aggressors: China’s eight top commanders who led Ladakh adventure
The PLA Aggressors: China’s eight top commanders who led Ladakh adventure
Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams
Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In